The internet is dying over this hilarious list of celebrities’ ‘real names.’

Advertising
It's totally normal to change your name when you're trying to get famous. And celebrities' real names are often surprising, like the time we all learned Cardi B's real name and lost our sh*t.
Now, Twitter users are making up "real" names for their favorite celebs that sound right at first, but actually make absolutely no sense.
Here are some of the best.
Post Malone: Postpone MaStudentloan.
Or is it Post Office Malone?
Or maybe Posterior Malonerson.
Ice T: Icelandic Cubicle.
Advertising
Bow Wow: Boward Woward.
Cardi B: Cardigan Backyardigan.
J. Cole: Julius Coleslaw.
Snoop Dogg: Snoopard Doggett.
Advertising
T Pain: Tylenol Painrelief.
The Rock: Theodore Rockingchair.
Lil Uzi Vert: Lilian Uziward Verticus.
50 Cent: 50th Century.
Advertising
Lil Pump: Lilliam Pumpernickle.
Wiz Khalifa: Wizard Khalizard.
TI: Texas Instruments.
DMX: Delicious McXanax.
Advertising
Questlove: Question Lovesworth.
And finally, Mike Pence: Michael Pencil.
Advertising