The internet is dying over this hilarious list of celebrities’ ‘real names.’

It's totally normal to change your name when you're trying to get famous. And celebrities' real names are often surprising, like the time we all learned Cardi B's real name and lost our sh*t.

I just learned today that Cardi B's real name is belcalis almanzar. I said that shit out loud and my furniture started floating — keamon (@thomaskeamon) January 10, 2018

Now, Twitter users are making up "real" names for their favorite celebs that sound right at first, but actually make absolutely no sense.

Here are some of the best.

Post Malone: Postpone MaStudentloan.

Or is it Post Office Malone?

Actually his full name is Post Office Malone — Sahanayomomma (@sahanayomomma) August 4, 2018

Or maybe Posterior Malonerson.

post malone full name is Posterior Malonerson — Shjon (@stonehill_22) May 2, 2018

Ice T: Icelandic Cubicle.