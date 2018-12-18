13 celebrities who wildly overshared about their sex lives this year. Pass the brain bleach.

Maybe they were inspired by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's momentarily insane sexual chemistry. Or maybe they were just horny as frick. But celebrities this year were really, really into oversharing about their sex lives. We learned more about dick sizes, bedroom habits, and even bathroom stuff than any of us would care to know. Here's what went down in 2018. And can whoever is feeding these celebs the TMI serum please stop? Some things need to remain a mystery, and Mark Consuelos' dick size is one of them. Ariana Grande had us writing thinkpieces about the length of Pete Davidson's shlong. Things have been... tense with ex-couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson recently, to say the least. But for a brief shining moment earlier this year, Ari was shouting about her man's dong from the rooftops — so much so, that Davidson and the concept of "big dick energy" became synonymous. It started in June, when a fan asked Ari how long a new song called "Pete" was. She responded, "like 10 inches ? ... oh fuck ... I mean ... like a lil over a minute." SHE FUCKIN DIDN’T pic.twitter.com/AH84VeQQzi — gina (@ginagrande_) June 22, 2018 She's since deleted the tweet, but we'll never be able to delete the image of a naked Pete Davidson from our memories.

Miley Cyrus commented on Liam Hemsworth's dick game, too. A random meme account posited earlier this week that "no man" has "good dick game," "empathy," "a height about 5'9"," "no hoes," and "common sense" all at once. Which, we're inclined to agree. But Miley Cyrus sallied forth to assure us that her man has all of these things! View this post on Instagram As we suspected, @liamhemsworth. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Dec 17, 2018 at 4:12pm PST Hannah Montana, we hardly knew ye. This is somehow more traumatizing than that VMA performance with Robin Thicke.

Uncomfy! DJ Khaled's past anti-cunnilingus comments came out, and celebs piled on with more and more details about, ahem, going down. This year, a truly heinous interview from 2015 resurfaced in which DJ Khaled said he would never go down on his wife. "You gotta understand, I’m the don. I’m the king,” he said. “It’s different rules for men. We the king so there’s some things y’all might not wanna do, [but] it gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t."

What a bummer for his wife. But the bummer for the rest of us was hearing DJ Khaled talk about oral at all — and the horrible string of celeb comments that followed. First, Smashmouth weighed in to further destroy cunnilingus forever. A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 4, 2018 Then The Rock, a dad in spirit, goofily gave his two cents. Ahem.. *clears throat*

as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread 👀 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2018 What a terrible week this was! Chrissy Teigen shared a pic of herself steaming her vagina. Here it is.

Gwyneth "thinking about dick"?! It seems like a stretch — but Gwynnie actually found and commented on the post, saying, "Ain't that the damn truth." LOL okay, gurl. Barney now gets paid to give women orgasms. David Joyner, the guy who inhabited the Barney costume from 1991 to 2001, is now a tantric healer and masseuse. He gets paid $350 per three-to-four-hour session, which includes a ritual bath, chakra balancing, a massage and "cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms."

And he gave some very cringey, very California quotes about it, such as, "The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love." Thanks, I hate it. James Blunt got real about his potty problems, even though nobody wanted him to. The soulful-crooner-cum-British-war-hero was running late for a gig and his fans were tweeting to ask why. His response: Running late. Sorry. I’ve got the shits. https://t.co/NkRKMmRSYw — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 18, 2018

Just goes to show they'll let any riff raf into the Royal Weddings these days. And finally, an old newspaper article resurfaced, in which Bradley Cooper bragged about taking his bestie to the bone zone. Okay, technically this happened in 1993. But it went viral in January 2018, portending a year of awkward celebrity sex news. Basically, when he was a senior in high school, Braddy boy wrote a column in the local newspaper about how he and a pal were becoming more than friends. He published the young lady's name, as well as a photo of them together at prom. The dramatic headline is, "When best friends cross the line." Is this what teens did before AIM?! Where was his editor?

"There has always been an underlying attraction between the two of us," Bradley wrote at the time. "However, it was never confronted until this year. Before, we could never fathom the idea of being more than just friends, especially because she was involved in a relationship with a friend of mine. After they broke up, things began to change." Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM — tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018 Goodbye 2018, you were sleazy as hell.