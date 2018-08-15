9 celebrities with horrifying skeletons in their closet that we’ve somehow forgotten about.

Some celebrities get caught misbehaving and it ruins their careers. Other celebrities' crimes go undetected — or just largely ignored — for decades. A recent Reddit thread detailed the skeletons in these celebrities' closets. It's safe to say you'll never look at some of them the same way again. Boy George handcuffed and beat an escort in his home. Back in 2007, pop star Boy George invited an escort to his house, only to allegedly handcuff him to a wall and beat him with a metal chain, according to the Guardian. He was found guilty of false imprisonment and sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2009. But after his release, he found work as a judge on "The X-Factor." His victim implored the BBC to stop employing him due to his criminal past. Floyd Mayweather has a history of domestic violence. Mayweather has been arrested and charged with domestic violence several times. He allegedly once beat the mother of his children, according to Business Insider: Harris told police that she woke up to Mayweather standing over her reading her text messages. When she admitted she was dating someone, he allegedly started hitting her. Harris told police that Mayweather hit her in the back of the head, pulled her off a couch by her hair, and told her, "I'm going to kill you and the man you're messing with." He's had two other recorded incidents of domestic violence.

R. Kelly married a 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27. We all know about R. Kelly's more recent abhorrent behavior. But even before he was first put on trial for statutory rape in 2008, and accused of sexual assault and statutory rape by countless other women, he married Aaliyah when she was still legally considered a child. The marriage was allegedly annulled later that year due to the fact that Aaliyah was... a child. And R. Kelly continues to allegedly abuse women and girls, as Spin reports in this handy timeline documenting his many, many sex crime accusations. How is this guy not in jail yet?

Dr. Dre threw a woman through a door because he thought she made him look bad — and didn't publicly apologize for two decades. Back in 1991, a hip hop-centric TV show, "Pump It Up," depicted Dr. Dre's group NWA in what Dre felt was a bad light. When he ran into the show's host, Dee Barnes, at a party, he allegedly assaulted her. From Rolling Stone: According to a statement issued by Barnes, Dre picked her up and “began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway” as his bodyguard held off the crowd. After Dre tried to throw her down the stairs and failed, he began kicking her in the ribs and hands. She escaped and ran into the women’s restroom. Dre followed her and “grabbed her from behind by the hair and proceeded to punch her in the back of the head.” Finally, Dre and his bodyguard ran from the building.

Rolling Stone asked Dre about this in 1991, and he responded, "“People talk all this shit, but you know, somebody f**** with me, I’m gonna f*** with them. I just did it, you know. Ain’t nothing you can do now by talking about it. Besides, it ain’t no big thing – I just threw her through a door.” This was after his two groupmates, Ren and Eazy, opined that Barnes "had it coming" and "deserved it." Dre finally publicly apologized in a documentary last year, saying:

I’ve done a lot of stupid s‑‑‑ in my life, a lot of things that I wish I could go and take back. I’ve experienced abuse. I’ve watched my mother get abused, you know? So it’s like, there’s absolutely no excuse for it. No woman should ever be treated that way. Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f‑‑‑ing idiot. He’s out of his f‑‑‑ing mind. And I was out of my f‑‑‑ing mind at the time. I f‑‑‑ed up. I paid for it. I’m sorry for it. And I apologized for it.

Cheryl Cole punched a toilet attendant in the face over some lollipops. British pop star Cheryl Cole — she's a former "The X-Factor" judge, as well as mother to Liam Payne's baby — was found guilty of some truly heinous behavior back in 2003. Cole, then known as Cheryl Tweedy, was allegedly hell-bent on taking some lollipops from a bathroom display without leaving a tip, according to The Independent. The story continues: "When Mrs Amogbokpa asked her for money, a heated argument broke out ... Mrs Amogbokpa claimed Ms Tweedy charged at her and shouted "you fucking black bitch", before punching her, knocking her glasses off and leaving her left eye closed up."

Cole's lawyers claimed that Amogbokpa, the bathroom attendant, hadn't mentioned the word "black" when she gave her original statement to the police. In the end, Cole was cleared of the racially aggravated assault charge, according to the Guardian. But the court found her guilty of assaulting Amogbokpa. She was ordered to pay a £3,000 fine and do 120 hours of community service. Eric Clapton literally announced onstage that he was racist. Back in 1976, Eric Clapton literally announced at a concert that he was "into racism," as one Reddit user reminds us.

He's since backtracked and said he's ashamed of his statements. But for the curious, here they are, excerpted from a Daily Beast article: The 18-time Grammy winner said he felt shame about the notorious incident, wherein he praised the racist Tory MP Enoch Powell, declared that Britain must stop itself from becoming a “black colony,” and said “England is for white people, man.” “I don’t want you here, in the room or in my country,” Clapton declared. “Listen to me, man! I think we should vote for Enoch Powell. Enoch’s our man. I think Enoch’s right, I think we should send them all back. Stop Britain from becoming a black colony. Get the foreigners out. Get the wogs out. Get the coons out. Keep Britain white. I used to be into dope, now I’m into racism."

Um. Okay! Sean Connery said it was fine to abuse women — then doubled down on his remarks in an interview. This happened a "while ago," the Reddit user who pointed it out said, but you can watch the video yourself here. In this interview, Connery is defending a statement he'd made years ago about abusing women. In other words, Walters was giving him an opportunity to set the record straight, but he instead doubled down on his stance that it's okay to slap a woman if she "merits" it. Yikes.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith legally adopted a teenager so that he could have sex with her. She later became pregnant, and Tyler allegedly forced her to have an abortion. That incredibly sad full story can be found here. Jon Hamm was accused of participating in an incredibly brutal hazing when he was in a fraternity — even allegedly setting a pledge's pants on fire. Back when he was a young college student, Hamm allegedly got a little carried away with hazing one of his fraternity's pledges. The pledge took the case to court back in 1991, and reports of it resurfaced during the final season of "Mad Men," according to the Associated Press: The pledge, Mark Allen Sanders, said Hamm went on to set his jeans on fire, shove his face in dirt and strike him with a paddle. “He rears back and hits me left-handed, and he hit me right over my right kidney, I mean square over it,” Sanders said in the lawsuit. “Good solid hit and that, that stood me right up.” Sanders said he needed medical care and withdrew from the school. Court records show the lawsuit was dismissed in 1993.

Hamm ended up doing community service in relation to the case. The full story can be found here.