Justin Timberlake, Sophie Turner, and other celebrities who used their riches to slay Halloween.
Orli Matlow
Nov 01, 2018@3:40 PM
It's incredible what you can accomplish with epic resources! Celebrities pulled out all the stops this Halloween, likely recruiting their Hollywood crews to help them out for the night, and the results are worth it.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and their son Silas were Lego Batman characters.

They got candy? LEGO!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were Morticia and Gomez Addams. *snap snap*

📸- @dustystarks

Happy Halloween from Morticia & Gomez Addams

Gwyneth Paltrow was off the deep end, watch as she dives in.

Happy 🎃

Nina Dobrev is far from the shallow now.

Beyoncé was Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner and Jay-Z was Tommie Smith.

Here's Mariah Carey as a sexy nurse.

Scary Spice went as Posh Spice.

Yipppppeeee NY Halloween party is ON

King John Legend and Queen Chrissy Teigen were Prince Philip and the Queen.

🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧

Human Barbie Kylie Jenner was indeed a human Barbie.

Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.. 💕

Halsey auditioned to be Poison Ivy in Suicide Squad 2.

Austin Powers Fembot Kendall Jenner was also in costume.

happy halloween kids 💅🏼

Lupita Nyong'o was totally buggin' as Dionne from Clueless.

AS IF! #Halloween #Clueless

Here's Victoria Justice as a sexy human Ouija board.

Wanna play? 💀 Painted by @kenyanarmitage 🖤

Vanessa Hudgens as Alice, sponsored by Amazon™.

Janelle Monae mixes Willy Wonka with love and makes the world taste good.

HELLO . Want SoMe ChOcoLate ?

Kevin Hart embraced his shortness as a Minion.

While you were Eleven, Eleven was Princess Leia.

hallo 2018

The Haim sisters were another spooky band of sisters.

did we succeed

Amy Schumer did Siegfried and Roy and Seyfried and Roy.

Cole Sprouse is the antagonist from every '90s anime.

Bok bok, Olivia Munn.

Elton John loves Harry Styles' Elton John.

Jennifer Garner made guacamole as Elphaba.

Happy Halloween! 🎃 . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden🤗). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum.

Anne Hathaway's with the band(age).

Miguel is a better Johnny Depp than Johnny Depp.

For the second year in a row, the cold doesn't bother Kristen Bell anyway.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his hubby were a beekeeper and bee.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their twins has a spooky photoshoot in a real graveyard.

They also paid tribute to The Princess Bride.

And of course, behold the queen of All Hallow's Eve—Heidi Klum as Princess Fiona.

❤️❤️

