Justin Timberlake, Sophie Turner, and other celebrities who used their riches to slay Halloween.

It's incredible what you can accomplish with epic resources! Celebrities pulled out all the stops this Halloween, likely recruiting their Hollywood crews to help them out for the night, and the results are worth it.
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and their son Silas were Lego Batman characters.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were Morticia and Gomez Addams. *snap snap*
Gwyneth Paltrow was off the deep end, watch as she dives in.
Nina Dobrev is far from the shallow now.
Beyoncé was Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner and Jay-Z was Tommie Smith.
Here's Mariah Carey as a sexy nurse.
Scary Spice went as Posh Spice.
King John Legend and Queen Chrissy Teigen were Prince Philip and the Queen.
Human Barbie Kylie Jenner was indeed a human Barbie.
Halsey auditioned to be Poison Ivy in Suicide Squad 2.
Austin Powers Fembot Kendall Jenner was also in costume.
Lupita Nyong'o was totally buggin' as Dionne from Clueless.
Here's Victoria Justice as a sexy human Ouija board.
Vanessa Hudgens as Alice, sponsored by Amazon™.
Janelle Monae mixes Willy Wonka with love and makes the world taste good.
Kevin Hart embraced his shortness as a Minion.
While you were Eleven, Eleven was Princess Leia.
The Haim sisters were another spooky band of sisters.
Amy Schumer did Siegfried and Roy and Seyfried and Roy.
Cole Sprouse is the antagonist from every '90s anime.
Bok bok, Olivia Munn.
Elton John loves Harry Styles' Elton John.
Jennifer Garner made guacamole as Elphaba.
Anne Hathaway's with the band(age).
Miguel is a better Johnny Depp than Johnny Depp.
For the second year in a row, the cold doesn't bother Kristen Bell anyway.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his hubby were a beekeeper and bee.
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their twins has a spooky photoshoot in a real graveyard.
They also paid tribute to The Princess Bride.
And of course, behold the queen of All Hallow's Eve—Heidi Klum as Princess Fiona.
