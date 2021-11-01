Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
The 33 best and most expensive celebrity Halloween costumes of the year.

The 33 best and most expensive celebrity Halloween costumes of the year.

Orli Matlow
Nov 1, 2021 | 3:00 PM
ADVERTISING

With full glam squads and plenty of money at their disposal, celebrities go all out for Halloween with professional-quality getups. These posts shows that stars are just like us: they also like dressing up as stars!

1. Lizzo as Baby Yoda

2. Harry Styles as Dorothy

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content