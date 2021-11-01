The 33 best and most expensive celebrity Halloween costumes of the year.

With full glam squads and plenty of money at their disposal, celebrities go all out for Halloween with professional-quality getups. These posts shows that stars are just like us: they also like dressing up as stars!1. Lizzo as Baby YodaSteppin into Halloween 2021 like… pic.twitter.com/PuzsIl1wfc— ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021 2. Harry Styles as DorothyHarry Styles dressed as Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ won Halloween. pic.twitter.com/n5sSWACbFs— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 31, 2021 3. Ciara as Selena View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) 4. Chlöe Bailey as the sexy fish from Shark Taleshe’s dangerous, supa bad. better watch out she’ll take your cash… 🎶🐠💋 pic.twitter.com/RO3tDmDccN— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 29, 2021 5. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spurgeon, who he was charged with murdering View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) 6. Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from Hellraiser View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) 7. Janelle Monae as The GrinchThe GRINCH 🤮💚🤑❎📗Creative Direction by: Janelle MonáeFotos: Jheyda McGarrellGrinch Green Drip:Alex NavarroSFX Makeup: @goldiestarling Wardrobe: @amandelkorn Hair: @nikkinelms pic.twitter.com/a3oGBKX2hZ— Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) October 31, 2021 8. Ariana Grande as The Creature from the Black Lagoon🖤 pic.twitter.com/f0CZFyPl1d— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 31, 2021 9. Adam Rippon as Nicki Minaj's Cousin's FriendAdam Rippon dressed up as Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/pVwaxEJVOf— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2021 10. Doja Cat as Cynthia from Rugrats.@DojaCat dressed as Cynthia from ‘Rugrats’ for #Halloween. pic.twitter.com/x6kHCkl48z— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2021 11. Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Adam DeVine as The Queen's Gambit View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) 12. Cardi B and her daughter Kulture as witches View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) 13. Aaron Rodgers as John Wick View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) 14. Lil Nas X as Seth Powers from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx) 15. Reese Witherspoon as Tippi Hedren in The Birds View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) 16. Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) 17. Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Olivia DeJonge as Isabella, Paulo, and Lizzie from The Lizzie McGuire Movie View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) 18. Kate Beckinsale as a Sexy Pope View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) 19. LeBron James as Freddy Kreuger View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) 20. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Frankie and Johnny in Dirty Dancing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) 21. Bebe Rexha as Anna Nicole SmithIcon Anna Nicole Smith getting married to J. Howard Marshall II. Happy Halloween Eve. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/711krHsK7a— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) October 30, 2021 22. Kaavia James Union Wade as Adele View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) 23. Amy Schumer as a Tampon View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer 24. Megan Thee Stallion as Cruella de Vil View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) 25. Trevor Noah as The Weeknd View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) 26. Kerry Washington as Gi-hun from Squid Game View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) 27. Cara Delivigne as a "muff diver" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) 28. Alessia Cara as Amy Winehouse View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) 29. Yara Shahidi as Aaliyah View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) 30. Kendall Jenner as a martian from Mars Attacks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) 31. Mindy Kaling as Amber Ruffin, Ali Wong, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Issa Rae, and Elle Woods View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) 32. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their family as The Addams Family View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) 33. Steve Buscemi as his 30 Rock characterI need you all to know that Steve Buscemi is going out as the "Fellow Kids" meme this year and it's perfect and ideal. https://t.co/6mdxnRHQll— Lon Harris (@Lons) November 1, 2021