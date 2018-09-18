The 32 best celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Emmys. Everybody loves 'Queer Eye.'

Advertising
Monday night was TV's biggest night—the Emmy Awards—and some celebrities looked good, some looked less good, and mostly everybody hated the monologue. The backstage action looked more fun than the show itself.
Here are the best primary sources to make us feel like we were there!
1. Kristin Bell was a crisp and clean queen.
2. Power couple.
3. This is Queer Eye.
4. Bow down.
5. Eleven's heaven.
6. Jonathan Van Ness met the Queen.
7. And the Dragon Queen!
8. Emilia Clarke celebrated her glam squad.
9. As did Heidi Klum.
10. Peace out, Michelle Dockery.
11. Issa Rae 4 Cinderella!!!
12. Megan Mullally met the Fab Five.
13. Black excellence, indeed.
14. Sarah Silverman and Fred Armisen are spooky.
15. Shantay, you stay, Drag Race family.
16. Sterling K. Brown had a blast.
17. Tracee Ellis Ross keeps it real.
18. Two Jimmys and a Trevor walk into a bar.
19. The Stranger Things kids must never grow up, please.
20. Register to vote or Allison Janney will be very disappointed in you.
21. John Legend blends in.
22. Leslie Jones and RuPaul mutually fangirl over one another.
23. Queer Eye's Bobby met Maya and Tina!
24. Tan too!
25. What a crew.
26. Tatiana Maslany got a pretzel!
27. Here's Heidi Klum lying down in her limo.
28. Yara Shahidi got glammed up with her mom.
29. Sarah Paulson is an ethereal goddess.
30. Mrs. Maisel has marvelous salad-eating skills.
31. Liberty Belle and Zoya the Destroyer make amends.
32. It's not an Instagram but this picture is just so pure!!!!
