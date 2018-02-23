23 celeb Instagrams you missed this week while you were busy caring about people you actually know.

Advertising
While you were busy using your energy to care about people with whom you have a reciprocal relationship, here's what the famous people who don't know you exist were posting on social media.
1. J.Lo celebrated her kids' tenth birthdays.
2. Rihanna turned 30!
3. Lindsey Vonn won a medal.
4. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard saw their future and past selves at the Olympics.
5. And Kristen also rapped!
6. Lupita Nyong'o shared some Black Panther behind the scenes hijinks (Shuri raps with a British accent!)
7. Blake Lively threw it back to the Gossip Girl era.
8. Gal Gadot got goofy.
9. Pink lunged between rehearsals.
10. Britney Spears twirled all day.
11. The Rock dog-shamed his dog.
12. Leslie Jones provided her iconic Olympic commentary.
13. Mindy Kaling went #makeupfree.
14. Oprah surprised Tiffany Haddish.
15. Drew Barrymore thanked fans for the birthday wishes and praised the Florida teens.
16. Kylie Jenner cosplayed Cruela de Vil.
17. John Boyega watched kids watch Star Wars.
18. Kendall Jenner casually pumped gas.
19. Khloe Kardashian modeled her baby bump.
20. Kourtney Kardashian shared this sweet throwback of her dad.
21. Hilary Duff..........made out with her dog?
22. Michael B. Jordan shared this hipster Erik Killmonger flashback.
23. Chadwick Boseman wished Josh Gad a happy birthday.
