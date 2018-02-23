23 celeb Instagrams you missed this week while you were busy caring about people you actually know.

Orli Matlow
Feb 23, 2018@9:16 PM
While you were busy using your energy to care about people with whom you have a reciprocal relationship, here's what the famous people who don't know you exist were posting on social media.

1. J.Lo celebrated her kids' tenth birthdays.

2. Rihanna turned 30!

3. Lindsey Vonn won a medal.

This is for you Grandpa ❤️🙏🏻 #myangel

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

4. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard saw their future and past selves at the Olympics.

Found footage: me +20yrs, @daxshepard 20 younger. #olympics 📷: @darcycarden

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

5. And Kristen also rapped!

GotDAMN does my girl still got it. Holy smokes. #Mombshell

A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on

6. Lupita Nyong'o shared some Black Panther behind the scenes hijinks (Shuri raps with a British accent!)

7. Blake Lively threw it back to the Gossip Girl era.

Spotted...

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

8. Gal Gadot got goofy.

FRIDAY FUN(NY) DAY!

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

9. Pink lunged between rehearsals.

Rehearsals

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

10. Britney Spears twirled all day.

Who doesn't love to twirl all day?? 😉😉😉

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

11. The Rock dog-shamed his dog.

12. Leslie Jones provided her iconic Olympic commentary.

Aw damn @olympics @nbcolympics

A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on

13. Mindy Kaling went #makeupfree.

14. Oprah surprised Tiffany Haddish.

Look who I just surprised @theellenshow.. @tiffanyhaddish watch tomorrow

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

15. Drew Barrymore thanked fans for the birthday wishes and praised the Florida teens.

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

16. Kylie Jenner cosplayed Cruela de Vil.

Dalmatian

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

17. John Boyega watched kids watch Star Wars.

❤️

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

18. Kendall Jenner casually pumped gas.

😎

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

19. Khloe Kardashian modeled her baby bump.

With great love... 💌

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

20. Kourtney Kardashian shared this sweet throwback of her dad.

21. Hilary Duff..........made out with her dog?

❤️💔forever

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

22. Michael B. Jordan shared this hipster Erik Killmonger flashback.

Nah I’m just feelin’ it... #blackpanther

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

23. Chadwick Boseman wished Josh Gad a happy birthday.

