Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.

Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.
Orli Matlow
Jul 05, 2018@2:47 PM
Advertising

While most regular people got the day off of work to celebrate the Fourth of July, celebrities never get a break from being celebrities. Famous people showed off both their patriotism and beautiful, aspirational lifestyles with red, white, and blue Instagrams. Here are the best ones.

1. J.Lo danced with sparklers, which looks dangerous but awesome.

Happy Independence Day!!! 💥💥💥

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

2. Kylie Jenner celebrated by looking off into the distance and vaguely referring to the holiday with a fireworks emoji.

🎆

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

3. Kendall Jenner showed off her impeccably toned and comprehensively waxed bikini body.

🇺🇸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

4. Selena Gomez had a Wizards of Waverley Place reunion!!!!

Brudder & sissy

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

5. Drew Barrymore's daughter danced with a dog.

#goodthingsweek #fourthofjulyedition #danceswithdouglas

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

6. Reese Witherspoon stuck to the color scheme.

7. Jenna Dewan celebrated with some sports bra spon-con.

Advertising

8. Blake Lively shared a picture of this strangely proportioned Barbie???

#currentmood 🇺🇸

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

9. Kate Hudson waved a little flag.

Happy fourth! 🇺🇸🎇🍦🌭🎉🎈🇺🇸

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

10. Kerry Washington treated us to a picture of a dog.

11. Madonna threw it back.

Advertising

12. Olivia Munn barfed up some 'Murrica.

Happy 4th! @catherine___davis @thecaramcconnell 🇺🇸❤️

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

13. Lea Michele focused on her boobs.

🇺🇸

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

14. Zayn Malik got LIT!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

15. Gigi Hadid wants us to think that she ate this food.

Happy 4th à la Gi 🇺🇸🌭🌳🍔❤️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Advertising

16. Paris Hilton shared this totally natural pic.

Wishing you all a #HappyFourthOfJuly ✨🇺🇸👸🏼🇺🇸✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

17. Gwyneth Paltrow made a Goopy pie.

Have a safe, happy, delicious 4th!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

18. Khloe Kardashian promoted her brother-in-law's shoes and her butt.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

19. Kim Kardashian fellated a popsicle.

Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.
Instagram
Advertising

20. She also became a bunny.

Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.
Instagram

21. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Luna had a dance party.

Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.
Instagram

22. They also took this super cute family selfie.

Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.
Instagram

23. Here's another cute picture of John and Luna because they're so cute I could cry.

Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.
Instagram
Advertising

24. Alison Brie took us behind the scenes of GLOW.

25. Jonathan Van Ness looked so cute, can you believe?

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 