Here’s how celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Sorry you weren’t invited.

While most regular people got the day off of work to celebrate the Fourth of July, celebrities never get a break from being celebrities. Famous people showed off both their patriotism and beautiful, aspirational lifestyles with red, white, and blue Instagrams. Here are the best ones.
1. J.Lo danced with sparklers, which looks dangerous but awesome.
2. Kylie Jenner celebrated by looking off into the distance and vaguely referring to the holiday with a fireworks emoji.
3. Kendall Jenner showed off her impeccably toned and comprehensively waxed bikini body.
4. Selena Gomez had a Wizards of Waverley Place reunion!!!!
5. Drew Barrymore's daughter danced with a dog.
6. Reese Witherspoon stuck to the color scheme.
7. Jenna Dewan celebrated with some sports bra spon-con.
8. Blake Lively shared a picture of this strangely proportioned Barbie???
9. Kate Hudson waved a little flag.
10. Kerry Washington treated us to a picture of a dog.
11. Madonna threw it back.
12. Olivia Munn barfed up some 'Murrica.
13. Lea Michele focused on her boobs.
14. Zayn Malik got LIT!
15. Gigi Hadid wants us to think that she ate this food.
16. Paris Hilton shared this totally natural pic.
17. Gwyneth Paltrow made a Goopy pie.
18. Khloe Kardashian promoted her brother-in-law's shoes and her butt.
19. Kim Kardashian fellated a popsicle.
20. She also became a bunny.
21. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Luna had a dance party.
22. They also took this super cute family selfie.
23. Here's another cute picture of John and Luna because they're so cute I could cry.
24. Alison Brie took us behind the scenes of GLOW.
25. Jonathan Van Ness looked so cute, can you believe?
