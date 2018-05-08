The 31 best Instagrams from celebrity heathens at the Met Gala.

Orli Matlow
May 08, 2018@4:38 PM
It's the most ambitious crossover event of the year.

Celebrities and their heavenly bodies saluted this year's Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in approximately one kajillion pounds of beads and a kerfillion dollars worth of couture. Here's what fashion's fanciest night was like, according to the celebs themselves.

1. Rihanna posed with a fellow work of art.

caught by @dennisleupold

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2. My favorite aunts from different sides of the family finally met and it was beautiful.

3. A Hadid, a Kardashian, and a Jenner walk into a bar...

Sister beauties @kendalljenner @bellahadid

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

4. "Please look at our butts."

Sisters #Met

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

5. Madonna serenaded everyone with "Like A Prayer."

6. Madonna is not above a selfie.

7. Donatella Versace third-wheeled Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

8. She also chilled with two of the princesses of pop.

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

9. Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen made their grand debut.

10. Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz, and Amber Valletta enjoyed the art.

11. Ariana Grande saluted her favorite Ninja Turtle, Michaelangelo.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

12. She also twirled through the galleries.

♡ @voguemagazine @verawanggang @mettenarrative

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

13. Zendaya captioned her pic with the perfect emoji.

🗡

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

14. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed before the prom.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

15. Solange Knowles let us ride in her limo.

📷: @antbluejr

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

16. Janelle Monae, Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Michael B Jordan, Lena Waithe, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Chadwick Boseman, and Letitia Wright. Enough said.

#blackexcellence #metgala2018 #heavenlybodies

A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on

17. Wow.

📸📸📸

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

18. SZA looked sensational.

#METGALA2018 💗 @versace

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

19. Lily Collins got real goth in the bathtub.

20. All hail Queen Mindy.

21. Amanda Seyfried channeled Juliet Capulet.

22. Olivia Munn spotlighted her glam squad.

I got ready all by myself today #metball

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

23. Hailee Steinfeld walked the runway.

✦ 𝖒𝖊𝖙 𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖑 ✦

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

24. Nick Jonas oh-so-humbly took the subway.

Subway to the #MetGala 🗽 @dolcegabbana #AltaSartoria

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

25. Winnie Harlow answered the phone.

MY FIRST MET !!! 😭🙏🏽🥂

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

26. We need this movie stat, please.

The Princess Diaries 💕

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

27. Helen Lasichanh, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Watts, Ariana Grande, and Salma Hayek are BFFs, apparently.

28. Gucci gang Gucci gang Gucci gang.

#MetGala with @lallo25 + @lanadelrey 👑💙🙏🏼 @gucci #MetHeavenlyBodies

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

29. Ruby Rose and Frances McDormand are friends.

With Queen

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

30. Here's a selfie from Gisele.

Ready to go! Thank you to the entire @versace team for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard. Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight!✨ 🙏✨ Pronta! Obrigada por toda equipe da @versace por trabalhar tão duro para fazer meu vestido totalmente sustentável. O tecido e forro de seda são 100% orgânicos e ecologicamente tingidos, as linhas são de algodão 100% orgânico e tudo é certificado pela organização GOTS.Obrigada @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina e @deborahlippman por me prepararem para esta noite!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

31. Tracee Ellis Ross on a red carpet before the red carpet.

