The 31 best Instagrams from celebrity heathens at the Met Gala.

Advertising
It's the most ambitious crossover event of the year.
Celebrities and their heavenly bodies saluted this year's Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in approximately one kajillion pounds of beads and a kerfillion dollars worth of couture. Here's what fashion's fanciest night was like, according to the celebs themselves.
1. Rihanna posed with a fellow work of art.
2. My favorite aunts from different sides of the family finally met and it was beautiful.
3. A Hadid, a Kardashian, and a Jenner walk into a bar...
4. "Please look at our butts."
5. Madonna serenaded everyone with "Like A Prayer."
6. Madonna is not above a selfie.
Advertising
7. Donatella Versace third-wheeled Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.
8. She also chilled with two of the princesses of pop.
9. Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen made their grand debut.
10. Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz, and Amber Valletta enjoyed the art.
Advertising
11. Ariana Grande saluted her favorite Ninja Turtle, Michaelangelo.
12. She also twirled through the galleries.
13. Zendaya captioned her pic with the perfect emoji.
14. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed before the prom.
Advertising
15. Solange Knowles let us ride in her limo.
16. Janelle Monae, Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Michael B Jordan, Lena Waithe, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Chadwick Boseman, and Letitia Wright. Enough said.
17. Wow.
18. SZA looked sensational.
Advertising
19. Lily Collins got real goth in the bathtub.
20. All hail Queen Mindy.
21. Amanda Seyfried channeled Juliet Capulet.
22. Olivia Munn spotlighted her glam squad.
Advertising
23. Hailee Steinfeld walked the runway.
24. Nick Jonas oh-so-humbly took the subway.
25. Winnie Harlow answered the phone.
26. We need this movie stat, please.
Advertising
27. Helen Lasichanh, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Watts, Ariana Grande, and Salma Hayek are BFFs, apparently.
28. Gucci gang Gucci gang Gucci gang.
29. Ruby Rose and Frances McDormand are friends.
30. Here's a selfie from Gisele.
Advertising
31. Tracee Ellis Ross on a red carpet before the red carpet.
Advertising