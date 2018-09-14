Cher spent the 2000s secretly bashing Bush and speaking up for veterans on TV. Do you believe?

Cher is one of the few unproblematic icons we have left. She is pretty much universally loved and respected at this point, and for good reason.
I mean have you seen "Mamma Mia 2"? Have you seen "Moonstruck"?
Have you seen the outfit she wore to pick up her Oscar for "Moonstruck"?!
Have you seen the entire freaking 70s?!?!
And most importantly, have you seen her Twitter?
That's a lot to love. And thanks to journalist Nick Desideri, we just got a whole new reason to love her.
Back when the Iraq War was just beginning, Cher apparently called into a C-SPAN show to talk about her respect for veterans following a visit to Walter Reed Hospital, and, of course, to bash Bush and his ilk.
Watch the video below.
Lo and behold, this was not the first time she did it! Click here for yet another amazing clip, in which she takes the government to task for not providing soldiers with proper helmets.
We stan a legend.