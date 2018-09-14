Cher spent the 2000s secretly bashing Bush and speaking up for veterans on TV. Do you believe?

Cher is one of the few unproblematic icons we have left. She is pretty much universally loved and respected at this point, and for good reason.

I mean have you seen "Mamma Mia 2"? Have you seen "Moonstruck"?

Have you seen the outfit she wore to pick up her Oscar for "Moonstruck"?!

Have you seen the entire freaking 70s?!?!

And most importantly, have you seen her Twitter?

OMG‼️😂‼️

STUDY SAYS

PPL WHO USE EMOJI

ALOT,ARE HAVING MORE SEX 😂😭😝

“AND” ARE YOUNGER😂😭😂😭

JUST SAY’N😂 — Cher (@cher) February 24, 2015

That's a lot to love. And thanks to journalist Nick Desideri, we just got a whole new reason to love her.