30 times Chris Evans was the funniest hot person on the internet.

While Captain America might be way too old to assemble with the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans is fighting the good fight on Twitter.
The most explicitly political of the Hollywood Chrises (unless you count Chris Pratt attending an anti-LGBT church as political), Evans has used his platform to call out Fox "News" hosts, including that one who was elected president.
When he's not rage-tweeting at Trump like you and me, he's sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from set and writing love letters to his dog. God bless Captain America.
1. When he ripped his NSYNC*-wannabe 90s self.
2. When he snuck a sneaky video of Professor Hulk at Tony Stark's funeral.
3. When he gifted us with a glimpse at his earring.
4. When he was in on the memes.
5. When he celebrated his teammates.
6. When he was disconcertingly still attractive with an old man neck.
7. When he made you wish you were a dog.
8. When he called out Canada for their mustachioed photo choice.
9. When he called out the president's stupidity on climate change.
10. When he roasted Don Jr. like Saturday and Live.
11. When he shared the shot of his California roll snafu.
12. When he called Mike Pence an "obsequious little worm."
13. When he went full boomer about technology.
14. When he blessed us with Teen Ruffalo.
15. When he got us thinking about his Christmas thong.
16. When he gave us this relatable content.
17. And THIS relatable content.
18. When he said that racism is bad.
19. When he shared these behind the scenes videos of the iconic Captain America: The Winter Soldier elevator fight.
20. When he called out Laura Ingraham for cyberbullying a teenage boy.
21. When he was ahead of the curve in disliking Ben Shapiro.
22. When his dog had a singalong.
23. When he congratulated Chris Pratt on his win.
24. When he roasted Ann Coulter.
25. When he made this penis joke.
26. When he had a worse "Monday" than you.
27. When he feuded with the former Grand Wizard of the frickin' KKK.
28. When he shared this cover letter he sent to casting directors.
29. When he bid farewell to his beard.
30. When his first-ever tweet was addressed to Octavia Spencer.
