This Chris Evans & Mark Hamill interaction has Marvel & 'Star Wars fans losing their sh*t.

The most ambitious crossover event of all time?

Captain America, everybody's favorite scrawny Brooklyn kid turned super-soldier, and Luke Skywalker, the Tattooine farmboy turned Rebellion fighter pilot and Jedi master, have chimed in on a fan debate on who would win in a fight.

A dad posted on Reddit the most challenging question a father could be asked: "Can a lightsaber cut through Captain America's shield?"

; I think it's time that we ask the experts on this one- @ChrisEvans and @HamillHimself, what do you fellas think?? #AskingTheRealQuestions pic.twitter.com/0xLi1wD7on — Hannajoe Settlemyre (@itsbananaaa) June 26, 2018

Mark Hamill, who on Twitter is just like all the other dorky dads who didn't star in Star Wars, chimed in with a thoughtful answer: it depends.

In the #MarvelUniverse- NO

In the #StarWarsUniverse- Luke wouldn't fight a hero, but if asked to do so, he could cut it into a million little pieces. https://t.co/9fHurwhBNl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 27, 2018

Hamill himself respects the forces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe enough to let Cap win, but if Captain America were to land in a galaxy far, far away, the vibranium is getting CRUSHED.