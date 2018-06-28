This Chris Evans & Mark Hamill interaction has Marvel & 'Star Wars fans losing their sh*t.

The most ambitious crossover event of all time?
Captain America, everybody's favorite scrawny Brooklyn kid turned super-soldier, and Luke Skywalker, the Tattooine farmboy turned Rebellion fighter pilot and Jedi master, have chimed in on a fan debate on who would win in a fight.
A dad posted on Reddit the most challenging question a father could be asked: "Can a lightsaber cut through Captain America's shield?"
Mark Hamill, who on Twitter is just like all the other dorky dads who didn't star in Star Wars, chimed in with a thoughtful answer: it depends.
Hamill himself respects the forces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe enough to let Cap win, but if Captain America were to land in a galaxy far, far away, the vibranium is getting CRUSHED.
Evans, however, is not going down with a fight, pointing out that thanks to the good people of Wakanda, Captain America has newer, cooler gear.
Thanks, T'Challa.
FACTS ONLY™ pic.twitter.com/ICwQzj5uwg— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) June 27, 2018
A Star Wars-Marvel crossover event is not completely out of the realm of the possible—both franchises are owned by Disney who'd never miss an opportunity to make more money than anything ever.
This hypothetical has fans losing their sh*t.
Instead of ruminating over this deep philosophical dilemma, #CaptainAmerica and #LukeSkywalker would join the #FORCEs! #ACTIONheroes . 😄♥️👊 pic.twitter.com/DdkZ7YfsHL— LOVE❤️MARK❤️HAMILL (@GabrielleOrlita) June 28, 2018
actually, i have given this some thought, and vibranium along with adamantium both are forgeable meaning they can be melted. so much like Qui-gon melted through the blast door on the droid control ship, a lightsaber could get though caps shield, slowly but it could do it.— Stephen Fox (@RebelTrooper09) June 27, 2018
Well said! It all depends from your point of view 🙃😉 pic.twitter.com/NcqNExKPCP— Laura Mac🐹 (@LauraMacDB) June 27, 2018
Sorry Mark, no way! The lightsaber is an elegant weapon from a more civilized time, but is not connected to the force and at the end of day, it's just a man-made weapon. Cap's shield is vibranium, and can absorb that force.— Thad Pittman (@realthadpittman) June 27, 2018
Oh no. I've wasted my life.
Thanks for the good tea Dad I love you! pic.twitter.com/YbRg4Rx8xM— ☀️ 𝕔𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕒 ⚡️ (@cosmicbarnes) June 27, 2018
Aww. Look who's proud of his papa.— Anakin's Lightsaber (@skywalker_saber) June 28, 2018
Sorry @ChrisEvans but he the best offense and defense is me. pic.twitter.com/tzw8JpSC3s
This was fun.
Thanks Zaddy and Dad!