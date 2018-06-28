This Chris Evans & Mark Hamill interaction has Marvel & 'Star Wars fans losing their sh*t.

Orli Matlow
Jun 28, 2018@2:56 PM
The most ambitious crossover event of all time?

Captain America, everybody's favorite scrawny Brooklyn kid turned super-soldier, and Luke Skywalker, the Tattooine farmboy turned Rebellion fighter pilot and Jedi master, have chimed in on a fan debate on who would win in a fight.

A dad posted on Reddit the most challenging question a father could be asked: "Can a lightsaber cut through Captain America's shield?"

Mark Hamill, who on Twitter is just like all the other dorky dads who didn't star in Star Wars, chimed in with a thoughtful answer: it depends.

Hamill himself respects the forces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe enough to let Cap win, but if Captain America were to land in a galaxy far, far away, the vibranium is getting CRUSHED.

Giphy
Evans, however, is not going down with a fight, pointing out that thanks to the good people of Wakanda, Captain America has newer, cooler gear.

Thanks, T'Challa.

A Star Wars-Marvel crossover event is not completely out of the realm of the possible—both franchises are owned by Disney who'd never miss an opportunity to make more money than anything ever.

This hypothetical has fans losing their sh*t.

This was fun.

Thanks Zaddy and Dad!

