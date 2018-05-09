Dude discovers teenage Chris Evans hiding in his basement but not in a creepy way.

Before he was the handsome embodiment of American ideals and the peak of human perfection as Captain America, Chris Evans was the handsome embodiment of American ideals and peak of human perfection as Handsome Boy in the Upper Left.
Evans' early roles include an iconic turn in Not Another Teen Movie, and also modeling for the board game "Mystery Date."
Matthew Inman discovered the familiar face when he sat down to play the classic board game, trying to acquire the ultimate date while making the moves to avoid the "dud."
Good news: Matthew and Tyler the Surfer are going to the mall, y'all!
For the record: I picked up his card, dialed the mystery phone, and WE ARE MEETING UP AT THE MALL FOR ICE CREAM LATER!!! pic.twitter.com/E16gMiWWB0— Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) May 9, 2018
This really is him! AskMen asked him about it two years ago and he reflected on his character.
Evans explained that this was a one day gig, and he doesn't even know if he was holding the surfboard correctly.
Tyler liked "hanging out with friends, barbecuing, surfing, and talking on the phone."
He's like, totally perfect for you!
God bless Twitter for bringing this to our attention.