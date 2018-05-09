Dude discovers teenage Chris Evans hiding in his basement but not in a creepy way.

Before he was the handsome embodiment of American ideals and the peak of human perfection as Captain America, Chris Evans was the handsome embodiment of American ideals and peak of human perfection as Handsome Boy in the Upper Left.

Evans' early roles include an iconic turn in Not Another Teen Movie, and also modeling for the board game "Mystery Date."

Giphy

Matthew Inman discovered the familiar face when he sat down to play the classic board game, trying to acquire the ultimate date while making the moves to avoid the "dud."

I was playing mystery date last night when I noticed a very handsome boy in the upper left.



I see u, @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/8XjNUXaqdq — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) May 9, 2018

Good news: Matthew and Tyler the Surfer are going to the mall, y'all!

For the record: I picked up his card, dialed the mystery phone, and WE ARE MEETING UP AT THE MALL FOR ICE CREAM LATER!!! pic.twitter.com/E16gMiWWB0 — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) May 9, 2018

This really is him! AskMen asked him about it two years ago and he reflected on his character.