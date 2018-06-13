Chris Pine unlocks highest level of hotness: looking fly in a fanny pack.

Somehow, Chris Pine's character Steve Trevor is coming to a theater near you in the Wonder Woman sequel. While that may defy logic considering how Wonder Woman ended, we're not complaining, because it's CHRIS PINE!
Chris Pine, of the superheroic Hollywood Chrises.
Chris Pine, who CRIED at the Oscars when John Legend and Common sang their song from Selma.
It's not Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Pratt. It's Chris Pine.
Why is this Chris different from all the other Chrises?
Well, this Chris (Chris Pine) is likely the only one who can pull off a fanny pack.
Photos from the set of Wonder Woman 2, which is actually called Wonder Woman 1984 for the year it's set in, circulated on Twitter, and this Chris rocks a man purse.
LOOK AT THIS FANNY PACK!
Chris Pine + Fanny Pack = CHRIS PINE IN A FANNY PACK!
LOOK AT HIM DANCE!
LOOK AT HIM WAVE!
Chris. Pine. In. A. Fanny. Pack.