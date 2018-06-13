Chris Pine unlocks highest level of hotness: looking fly in a fanny pack.

Somehow, Chris Pine's character Steve Trevor is coming to a theater near you in the Wonder Woman sequel. While that may defy logic considering how Wonder Woman ended, we're not complaining, because it's CHRIS PINE!

Chris Pine, of the superheroic Hollywood Chrises.

Chris Pine, who CRIED at the Oscars when John Legend and Common sang their song from Selma.

It's not Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Pratt. It's Chris Pine.

Why is this Chris different from all the other Chrises?

Well, this Chris (Chris Pine) is likely the only one who can pull off a fanny pack.