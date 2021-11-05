People react to Chris Pratt’s controversial post about new wife’s 'healthy' daughter.

Chris Pratt is going viral for an Instagram tribute to his wife that many are finding "cringe" and some are finding "disrespectful."

The voice of Mario and Garfield shared a pic of him and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger looking like very merry Madame Tussaud's wax figures.

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" he wrote. "We met in church," he stated, seemingly out of nowhere. Pratt thanks Schwarzenegger for giving her "an amazing life" and "a gorgeous healthy daughter."

There's also some stuff about a jar and pickles and a baseball card, but that's not what caught people's attention.