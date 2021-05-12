Chrissy Teigen apologizes for allegedly telling 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to die.

Chrissy Teigen is everywhere: on the cover of People magazine, in the cookware aisle at Target, and she allegedly used to be in a famous teenager's DMs, telling them to kill themselves.

Courtney Stodden made headlines in 2011 when they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson at the age of 16. (Stodden is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.) In a profile in The Daily Beast, they opened up about having been a "teen bride" and a media punching bag. Among the people to slut-shame and mock them was Teigen.

"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die,'" Stodden told the site.

The DMs haven't been released, but screenshots of Teigen's since deleted posts show her indeed wishing the teenager dead.