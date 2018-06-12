Chrissy Teigen just got extremely real about this not-glamorous side effect of breastfeeding.

Chrissy Teigen has two kids now, which means double the parenting content!

(And double the cuteness. These kids are extremely cute.)

Teigen and John Legend are the parents of two-year-old Luna and three-week-old Miles, the latter of whom is fed via breast.

On Twitter and her Instagram story, Teigen asked her followers to "please look at my veins going to my milky boobs," because apparently being a baby food factory isn't as glamorous as it sounds.

"What is this?" she asked her 10.6 million followers, at least one of whom has to be a doctor.

La Leche League USA, an organization dedicated to breastfeeding education and support, chimed in with an explanation: literal thin skin.

That can be normal because the skin on your breasts is thinner due to milk-related growth. Do you feel engorged? — La Leche League USA (@LaLecheLeagueUS) June 10, 2018

Another possibility is visible veins due to increased blood supply. "The blood supply to your breasts increases and causes visible blue veining," writes It's a Mom's World. "These veins will disappear when you are done breastfeeding."