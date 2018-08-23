Chrissy Teigen's daughter misbehaved and her followers are sharing stories of their kids acting wild.

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna just started school this week and it's been eventful so far.

First, Chrissy "projectile-puked" at Luna's orientation. And today, she shared a video of Luna announcing that she pushed a boy in school.

GUYS. 😩😩😩 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT

The video starts with Chrissy asking Luna what happened today.

"I fell down on my forehead," Luna says.

Chrissy corrects her, saying that actually happened in Bali. Luna gets it and says, "I push."

"Who'd you push?" Chrissy asks.

"I pushed a boy," Luna responds.

Chrissy captioned the video, "GUYS." with three frustrated emojis.

Her followers are commenting on how cute Luna is and also sharing their own stories of insane toddler behavior.