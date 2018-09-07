Chrissy Teigen opened up about 'drinking too much' to deal with post-partum depression.

Chrissy Teigen just made a surprising admission: she coped with post-partum depression after having her daughter Luna by overdoing it on the alcohol.

In her new cover interview for Women's Health, Teigen opened up about her mental health.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she said. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

From Women's Health:

Drifting back to normal after she started taking an antidepressant, she and Legend decided to go on a wellness retreat at COMO Shambhala Estate in Bali. It was there, Chrissy says, that she felt a shift in her whole perspective. “It’s like, what could be more important than mental health? What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?”

It's rare for a star to open up about this kind of thing, and it'll definitely make other moms who've gone through it feel better. Go Chrissy!

After taking care of herself, she decided to switch things up for her next cookbook. Her new approach will help moms go easier on themselves.

“Two kids in, you can’t eat the way you used to," she added. "I changed, so the book had to change. With the first book, I wanted to get people out of the headspace of a 15-minute meal with less than five ingredients. Now I identify more with the people who don’t have time for that shit."