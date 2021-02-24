Joe Biden just un-followed Chrissy Teigen on Twitter at her request.

Chrissy Teigen is well known for her relatable, irreverent Twitter presence. But some fans might have noticed that she hasn't been tweeting much lately.

And according to Chrissy, it's because of President Joe Biden.

Chrissy is outspoken about politics (and, well, everything else) on Twitter — outspoken enough that the most recent American president actually blocked her, starting in 2017.

When Joe Biden took office, Chrissy was reportedly one of the first people the @POTUS account followed — by request of Chrissy herself.

Her plan worked, and Chrissy as the only non-governmental account the president had in his timeline.

But after about a month, Chrissy apparently realized she wasn't quite herself on Twitter.