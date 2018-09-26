Chrissy Teigen reveals how soon she slept with John Legend and she’s getting slut-shamed.

Chrissy Teigen has no shame about her sex life, she confirmed on "Watch What Happens Live" last night — and of course, people are being rude about it.
On the show, host Andy Cohen asked Chrissy if she and husband John Legend "close[d] the deal on the first night." Chrissy responded with a succinct, "Yes."
Andy asked her to elaborate.
She told him they met "on a video set for 'Stereo.' We were on a video set all day together and I went to one of his shows and... yeah."
Pretty standard — and obviously nothing to be ashamed of. But of course, because some of us are living only a few clicks to the left of the society depicted in "A Handmaid's Tale," people are being rude about it.
Many on Twitter are wasting their time with a good old-fashioned "who cares?" response, while others are saying nasty things about Chrissy.
Plenty of fans, though, are sticking up for her.
And asking why no one's judging John.
Some are patting Chrissy on the back for her DGAF attitude.
And others are offering a breath of fresh air by asking what, exactly, the big deal is.
Either way, we're guessing Chrissy won't lose sleep over this one.