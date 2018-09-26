Chrissy Teigen reveals how soon she slept with John Legend and she’s getting slut-shamed.

Chrissy Teigen has no shame about her sex life, she confirmed on "Watch What Happens Live" last night — and of course, people are being rude about it.

On the show, host Andy Cohen asked Chrissy if she and husband John Legend "close[d] the deal on the first night." Chrissy responded with a succinct, "Yes."

Andy asked her to elaborate.

She told him they met "on a video set for 'Stereo.' We were on a video set all day together and I went to one of his shows and... yeah."

Pretty standard — and obviously nothing to be ashamed of. But of course, because some of us are living only a few clicks to the left of the society depicted in "A Handmaid's Tale," people are being rude about it.

Many on Twitter are wasting their time with a good old-fashioned "who cares?" response, while others are saying nasty things about Chrissy.