Chrissy Teigen and Kim K kick off disturbing ‘alien implant’ trend we never asked for.

We've got a feeling people won't rush to copy the latest trend Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian West are spearheading.

Both ladies posted photos in their Instagram Stories in which they're sporting these creepy fake skin "implants." Created by artist A. Human, the prosthetics give the illusion that the ladies' skin has been sculpted into crazy shapes.

Chrissy's looks like a bunch of feathers protruding from her breastplate.

Luna says in the video that she likes it, which is shocking because if I saw my mom spontaneously sprout feathers from her chest as a toddler I probably would've never slept again.

In Kim's story, she reveals sort of a chain-link neck choker situation.

"My necklace glows like a heartbeat," she says in a voice that's even more breathy than usual — maybe the prosthetic is choking her? "It moves to the rhythm of my heartbeat."