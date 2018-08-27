Chrissy Teigen and Kim K kick off disturbing ‘alien implant’ trend we never asked for.

We've got a feeling people won't rush to copy the latest trend Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian West are spearheading.
Both ladies posted photos in their Instagram Stories in which they're sporting these creepy fake skin "implants." Created by artist A. Human, the prosthetics give the illusion that the ladies' skin has been sculpted into crazy shapes.
Chrissy's looks like a bunch of feathers protruding from her breastplate.
Luna says in the video that she likes it, which is shocking because if I saw my mom spontaneously sprout feathers from her chest as a toddler I probably would've never slept again.
In Kim's story, she reveals sort of a chain-link neck choker situation.
"My necklace glows like a heartbeat," she says in a voice that's even more breathy than usual — maybe the prosthetic is choking her? "It moves to the rhythm of my heartbeat."
Next, she shows what it looks like with the lights turned off: it gives the illusion of glowing through her neck skin. Gross!
Tan France of "Queer Eye" was also treated to an alien implant sesh, with prosthetics that resemble haute couture gills.
TMZ is calling the A. Human prosthetics "alien implants," and their commenters are being as friendly and supportive as always.
A. Human also creates prosthetic high heels that will give you nightmares.
Here's hoping this trend stays in the upper echelons of Hollywood where it belongs.