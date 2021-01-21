Chrissy Teigen receives backlash for praising Melania Trump's 'fashion game.'

In his inaugural address, President Biden preached a theme of unity. "This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America," he said to the nation, and the world.

Perhaps inspired by that message, or simply wanting to give her fellow former model her due, Chrissy Teigen praised Melania Trump's style, and it was not well-received.

She even said she'd wear Melania's Pope Outfit™.

Yes, with diff hair! Hair fail, not vail fail! https://t.co/SFPIbwBbj9 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

People were upset that Teigen would use her platform to praise someone who did not Be Best.