Chrissy Teigen opened up about her baby wearing a helmet and inspired a movement.

Chrissy Teigen's son Miles looks exactly like his dad John Legend (there must be something to this whole "genetics" thing!) but unlike John, he has a wee bit of a flat head.

Teigen shared with her followers (and the world) that baby Miles needed a corrective helmet for his "slightly misshapen head," but be not alarmed: he's going to be okay and it makes the cutie even cuter.

baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

I have been told it's too late for my head — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

She was right about that.

Baby Miles's "slightly misshapen head" syndrome is also known as plagiocephaly, which Cranial Tech describes as quite common and highly treatable.

Teigen's photo of baby Miles inspired her followers to share photos of their own adorable babies with helmets, celebrating something that seems scary to people without flat-headed babies.