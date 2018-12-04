Chrissy Teigen opened up about her baby wearing a helmet and inspired a movement.

Orli Matlow
Dec 04, 2018@6:08 PM
Chrissy Teigen's son Miles looks exactly like his dad John Legend (there must be something to this whole "genetics" thing!) but unlike John, he has a wee bit of a flat head.

Teigen shared with her followers (and the world) that baby Miles needed a corrective helmet for his "slightly misshapen head," but be not alarmed: he's going to be okay and it makes the cutie even cuter.

She was right about that.

Baby Miles's "slightly misshapen head" syndrome is also known as plagiocephaly, which Cranial Tech describes as quite common and highly treatable.

Teigen's photo of baby Miles inspired her followers to share photos of their own adorable babies with helmets, celebrating something that seems scary to people without flat-headed babies.

Awwww check out this cute little aviator.

We found Nemo!

R2, where are you?

These matching Minions are the only tolerable minions.

One mom shared a photo of her son who's all grown up now, and has a perfectly round head.

There's even a baby Teagan!

The comments on Teigen's tweets weren't all helmets and cuteness, a Teigen had to release a statement directed at the mom-shamers and trolls.

While we're on the subject, let's look at Teigen's Instagrams of Baby Miles because he's just the cutest little John Legend clone.

😩

BEARS!!! 🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻

all the bears!!

good morning, nyc!!

👶🏽

hello ladies

hey dudes

I love this baby.

