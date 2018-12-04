Chrissy Teigen opened up about her baby wearing a helmet and inspired a movement.

Chrissy Teigen's son Miles looks exactly like his dad John Legend (there must be something to this whole "genetics" thing!) but unlike John, he has a wee bit of a flat head.
Teigen shared with her followers (and the world) that baby Miles needed a corrective helmet for his "slightly misshapen head," but be not alarmed: he's going to be okay and it makes the cutie even cuter.
I have been told it's too late for my head— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018
She was right about that.
GUYS pic.twitter.com/V5dzkmVCGu— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018
Baby Miles's "slightly misshapen head" syndrome is also known as plagiocephaly, which Cranial Tech describes as quite common and highly treatable.
Teigen's photo of baby Miles inspired her followers to share photos of their own adorable babies with helmets, celebrating something that seems scary to people without flat-headed babies.
Is this the official babies with helmets thread? pic.twitter.com/eMEcrzUYVU— Jennifer Smith (@jenamer) December 3, 2018
He looks perfect!! Our Parker had his a few years ago too. He did great with it and is doing great now!! pic.twitter.com/67TvqYF1fh— The Cartel (@TheCartelli) December 4, 2018
My baby cousin has one too! She was born at 1 lb 3oz & she finally fits into new born clothes💕💕🦄🦄🦄 pic.twitter.com/nod0Ev6GoA— saVAge (@bitch_virginia) December 4, 2018
The cutest babies are the ones with the helmets 😍 pic.twitter.com/BJQoflA1Ci— Jessica Hauser (@jessicahforte) December 4, 2018
Here’s our mini Magneto #fixinmyflat pic.twitter.com/mKDzGnKeKi— Jay (@JayRoesch) December 4, 2018
Adorable! My son Miles had a helmet like that too when he was little... pic.twitter.com/8BMCPStyJo— Donald O'Treply (@don_o_treply) December 4, 2018
Our boy just finished with his last week! His sister had one too. pic.twitter.com/xbYCkNtv47— Ray (@kelevra80) December 4, 2018
Awwww check out this cute little aviator.
My son had a helmet and it made him even more adorable if that’s possible. My wife hand painted it! pic.twitter.com/Hu1y7NkzVy— Scott Osborn (@asosborn) December 4, 2018
We found Nemo!
Mine had one 12 years ago and it worked so well. He has a perfect round head ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7OFAsUYSyD— Christine (@cbw73) December 4, 2018
R2, where are you?
here’s my miles with his helmet head from two years ago. it’s all about those decals. and watch out for the smell! pic.twitter.com/LRpVVgIUDt— Akane Badion (@akanebadion) December 4, 2018
These matching Minions are the only tolerable minions.
Bonus: You can turn him into a minion pretty easily pic.twitter.com/A7BtpjTCf9— Ana (@_Valana) December 4, 2018
One mom shared a photo of her son who's all grown up now, and has a perfectly round head.
I remember it well! And you’re right, it does make them cuter, then and now... pic.twitter.com/oy4b8dFQG7— Hunter Allen (@HunterAllen2) December 4, 2018
There's even a baby Teagan!
Here’s my daughter Teagan! (We get asked a lot if she’s named after you lol) she only wore hers for 3 months! The first few nights are the only hard ones because of the transition. After that it’s a breeze and they barely notice it! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/o2Aq5gnuKN— Spenser Villalobos (@Spenser_xoxo) December 4, 2018
The comments on Teigen's tweets weren't all helmets and cuteness, a Teigen had to release a statement directed at the mom-shamers and trolls.
While we're on the subject, let's look at Teigen's Instagrams of Baby Miles because he's just the cutest little John Legend clone.
I love this baby.