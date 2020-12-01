Chrissy Teigen opened up about her miscarriage earlier this year in an attempt to help her heal and also break down the stigmas surrounding fertility.Now, she's doing the same thing with formula-feeding.Chrissy tweeted a few thoughts about the stigma and judgment facing moms who either choose or need to feed their babies with formula, and other moms are applauding her for helping to normalize formula.Many moms feel immense pressure to breast-feed because of the health benefits of nursing, but not everyone can provide enough breastmilk for a growing baby. Some argue that moms face unfair scrutiny and judgment when they choose to supplement with formula. Chrissy says breaking down that judgment is her new "crusade."She started her thread with the simple statement "normalize formula."ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020 She continued: Many applauded Chrissy.I truly feel the best gift you can bring to a new mother is a can of formula.— Lila Byock (@LByock) November 29, 2020 And those who don't breastfeed.New moms can feel enormous pressure to breastfeed.THIS. SO MUCH. My baby is two days old and the amount of pressure on moms to just breastfeed is unreal. https://t.co/jDOpcBdvvG— Rue (@RueInTime1) November 30, 2020 This may be partially due to the way breastfeeding was stigmatized decades ago.It’s bc breastfeeding in the 40s and 50s was considered “bad” and immoral that we had to normalize that. Now it’s swung too far the other direction. So normalize moms feeding their babies wo judgment— Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) November 29, 2020 But not everyone can do it.Not producing enough milk, a work schedule that doesn’t allow for it, etc. are all perfectly fine reasons not to breastfeed. Simply not wanting to do it... is also perfectly acceptable. 💁🏻♀️ https://t.co/MEuCQMO5S1— Cristina Cordova (@cjc) November 29, 2020 A neonatologist weighed in to applaud Chrissy.As a neonatologist and a mom whose breastfeeding struggles definitely impacted my mental health, I 100% approve this message. Thank you @chrissyteigen for always speaking truths other women and really the world needs to hear. https://t.co/ClJz7U3k9r— Diana Montoya-Williams, MD FAAP (@DrDianaMW) November 30, 2020 People who weren't breastfed also spoke up.YESSS! I am one of seven kids & none of us were breastfed. All healthy. My father passed away while I was pregnant & I was still grieving/too stressed to provide enough breast milk for my baby. I supplemented w/ formula and could have gone without the shaming. https://t.co/ncYAeTBI3k— Kay Cannon (@KayKayCannon) November 30, 2020 One woman took aim at "lactivists" who might make women feel like they are bad moms if they don't nurse.As a mom who breastfed, I say 1000% yes to this. Fuck off, lactivists. I don't have time for your shit. https://t.co/V5tl6rCWSO— Sapphira (@saphster02) November 29, 2020