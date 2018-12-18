Chrissy Teigen admits she's "owned" by her toddler when it comes to food — and parents share their own stories of mealtime insanity.

If renowned cookbook author and chill parent Chrissy Teigen can't get her child to eat anything other than fish sticks and ketchup, what hope is there for the rest of us?

That is the question Twitter is asking itself, after Chrissy admitted that she, like almost all parents, has little to no control over her daughter Luna's mealtime habits.

Chrissy posted a Twitter thread about her travails this week.

"I always came from the mindset of 'eat what we serve or go to bed hungry,'" she wrote, "but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!!"

She continued, "I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects"

Chrissy has made "a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realize how insane this was til I started typing it"

Following these tweets, Chrissy's vast fan base of frustrated parents started weighing in with their own advice for finicky children.