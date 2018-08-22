Chrissy Teigen made a scene at her daughter's school orientation and apologized on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen brought her daughter Luna to school orientation yesterday and based on her tweets, it did not go as planned.

That is, unless her plan was to projectile vomit with a screaming baby in tow.

Here's what Chrissy tweeted:

hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

Oof...

She also confessed that her caffeine puke was not due to anxiety or illness, but more of a hangover-related symptom.

Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

One of her many fans speculated that it could've been morning sickness, and Chrissy quickly offered up a prayer that she's not pregnant with screaming infant number three.