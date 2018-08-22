Chrissy Teigen made a scene at her daughter's school orientation and apologized on Twitter.

Advertising
Chrissy Teigen brought her daughter Luna to school orientation yesterday and based on her tweets, it did not go as planned.
That is, unless her plan was to projectile vomit with a screaming baby in tow.
Here's what Chrissy tweeted:
Oof...
She also confessed that her caffeine puke was not due to anxiety or illness, but more of a hangover-related symptom.
One of her many fans speculated that it could've been morning sickness, and Chrissy quickly offered up a prayer that she's not pregnant with screaming infant number three.
As always, her followers were relieved that Ms. Chrissy is just like a real parent after all.
Looks like the school orientation scene is dominated by more projectile pukers than previously thought.
