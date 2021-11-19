Chrissy Teigen criticized as 'tone deaf' for hosting 'Squid Game'-themed party.

Millions of people across the globe were captivated by Squid Game, the South Korean thriller about people suffering under capitalism and being shot in the head for the rich's entertainment. The dark as hell show was a popular Halloween costume, but one fan took their fandom further with a whole-scale reenactment.

Chrissy Teigen hired event planners to convert her Beverly Hills mansion into the Squid Game arena, complete with decorative coffins and waiters dressed as guards.

"Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night," Teigen posted on Instagram. "My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey."