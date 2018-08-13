Chrissy Teigen's followers are roasting her for not understanding her phone keyboard.

Chrissy Teigen just proved that even internet-famous supermodels can't handle their iPhone keyboards sometimes.
Sounding way older than her age (which is a sprightly 32, FYI), she decided to poll Twitter with a very important question early Monday morning: how do you get your tweets to have line breaks?
Referencing an iconic Steve Buscemi gif, she started out the question with the international millennial phrase for "I know I sound old right now": "How do you do, fellow kids?"
And then she really brought it all home by pressing enter a few times, then typing "Test". After this, she sent the tweet into the world in all its glory.
Her followers were delighted to see such a quaint old-people-problem in action. Of course, age was the first thing that came up.
Many couldn't believe Chrissy didn't know how to find the "return" button on her phone in the year of our lord 2018.
Others were further shocked by how many fans admitted they, too, had been wondering how to enjamb their tweets.
Still others lovingly mimicked the "Test" feature of her original tweet.
And one user in particular didn't mince words, calling everyone who responded to Teigen an idiot.
Another took umbrage at the fact that someone as internet-famous as Chrissy would have doubts about how to use her phone keyboard.
But here's where this story takes a turn for the adorable: most of Chrissy's followers were in the exact same boat as her.
As it turns out, for some people, putting line breaks into tweets is not so easy.
Those people are called iPhone users.
That's why the thread quickly became a roast of iPhone technology rather than a roast of Chrissy.
It turns out, Chrissy was not alone!
Many iPhone users truly never realized that you have to switch to the numeric keyboard to find the "return" key within the Twitter app. Luckily, one iPhone user constructed a handy guide for confused olds such as Chrissy.
Many younger Twitter users delighted in the fallout.
Nothing stings like being called "wholesome" by someone a generation younger than you.
The reaction to Chrissy's tweet will help many people across the internet.
Especially Chrissy herself.
The internet is happy for Ms. Teigen.