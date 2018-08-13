Chrissy Teigen's followers are roasting her for not understanding her phone keyboard.

Chrissy Teigen just proved that even internet-famous supermodels can't handle their iPhone keyboards sometimes.

Sounding way older than her age (which is a sprightly 32, FYI), she decided to poll Twitter with a very important question early Monday morning: how do you get your tweets to have line breaks?

How do you do fellow kids - question: how do you make line breaks between sentences on a tweet?



Test — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 12, 2018

Referencing an iconic Steve Buscemi gif, she started out the question with the international millennial phrase for "I know I sound old right now": "How do you do, fellow kids?"

And then she really brought it all home by pressing enter a few times, then typing "Test". After this, she sent the tweet into the world in all its glory.

Her followers were delighted to see such a quaint old-people-problem in action. Of course, age was the first thing that came up.