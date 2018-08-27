Chrissy Teigen shut down a fan who scolded her for not celebrating her whiteness.

Chrissy Teigen and her family saw "Crazy Rich Asians" over the weekend and Chrissy posted about it on Instagram — only to receive a pretty perplexing comment about it from a fan.

Chrissy posted three things: one photo of herself and daughter Luna admiring a costume of the movie, one of husband John Legend and Luna watching together, and a video of John and Luna dancing during the end credits.

She also posted a long, thoughtful caption about how much the movie mattered to her.

Most of her followers commented about how much they loved the movie and/or how cute Chrissy's family is. But one woman took things in a totally unexpected direction by imploring Chrissy to "acknowledge" that she is "also white."

That's right, this lady "All Lives Matter"-ed Chrissy's family trip to the movies.

Chrissy responded with a succinct LOL.