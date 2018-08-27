Chrissy Teigen shut down a fan who scolded her for not celebrating her whiteness.

Chrissy Teigen shut down a fan who scolded her for not celebrating her whiteness.
Molly Mulshine
Aug 27, 2018@2:10 PM
Advertising

Chrissy Teigen and her family saw "Crazy Rich Asians" over the weekend and Chrissy posted about it on Instagram — only to receive a pretty perplexing comment about it from a fan.

Chrissy posted three things: one photo of herself and daughter Luna admiring a costume of the movie, one of husband John Legend and Luna watching together, and a video of John and Luna dancing during the end credits.

She also posted a long, thoughtful caption about how much the movie mattered to her.

What can I really say about this movie that hasn’t been said by absolutely everyone who has seen it. I’ve been excited to see this since production was announced but I could have never imagined how wonderful it would be. I planned on seeing it, making a few jokes about how it checked all the boxes for me (CRAZY ☑️ RICH ☑️ ASIAN ☑️) but the feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black asian mashup baby bear luna tunes, was a feeling I haven’t had at the end of any other movies. Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep she’s 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu’s mother and yelled “yāy!” (“Grandma” in thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy. Someone beautiful and aspirational. It was something that simple that made my heart just...warm. That made me happy. It made me happy to see this over the top story done from so many angles, some I could totally understand because of my own confusing Asian American upbringing. I loved it all, from the quieter moments of talking around the table of sacrifice and past hardships to the spectacle of the bachelor party. Finding that I could cry watching the most over the top aisle walk on the planet. You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it’s like to be represented. And represented by all different types of characters with all different types of personalities, just like any other great movie. Also aside from all that, it’s just colorful, fun and big as fuck. God I love a rom com. God I loved it all. Thank you guys for making this movie.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Most of her followers commented about how much they loved the movie and/or how cute Chrissy's family is. But one woman took things in a totally unexpected direction by imploring Chrissy to "acknowledge" that she is "also white."

Chrissy Teigen shut down a fan who scolded her for not celebrating her whiteness.

That's right, this lady "All Lives Matter"-ed Chrissy's family trip to the movies.

Chrissy responded with a succinct LOL.

Advertising

On Twitter, Chrissy expanded her thoughts with a sarcastic comment about white representation in film.

Obviously, Chrissy is joking here. Since the dawn of cinema, most movies have featured a majority-white cast. There's no need to "acknowledge" movies that feature white people, because most of them already do.

Chrissy's Twitter followers got a kick out of the comment, too.

Advertising

One jokingly took her to task for not writing an "all white people food cookbook."

This fan really summed up the absurdity of the original commenter's request.

Advertising

Sad but true.

Advertising
Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 