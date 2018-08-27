Chrissy Teigen shut down a fan who scolded her for not celebrating her whiteness.

Chrissy Teigen and her family saw "Crazy Rich Asians" over the weekend and Chrissy posted about it on Instagram — only to receive a pretty perplexing comment about it from a fan.
Chrissy posted three things: one photo of herself and daughter Luna admiring a costume of the movie, one of husband John Legend and Luna watching together, and a video of John and Luna dancing during the end credits.
She also posted a long, thoughtful caption about how much the movie mattered to her.
Most of her followers commented about how much they loved the movie and/or how cute Chrissy's family is. But one woman took things in a totally unexpected direction by imploring Chrissy to "acknowledge" that she is "also white."
That's right, this lady "All Lives Matter"-ed Chrissy's family trip to the movies.
Chrissy responded with a succinct LOL.
On Twitter, Chrissy expanded her thoughts with a sarcastic comment about white representation in film.
please folks. tweet when you see a movie with a majority-white cast !!! it’s important to help get more white movies made!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sIXk31KXjg
Obviously, Chrissy is joking here. Since the dawn of cinema, most movies have featured a majority-white cast. There's no need to "acknowledge" movies that feature white people, because most of them already do.
Chrissy's Twitter followers got a kick out of the comment, too.
thank you both for raising awareness about this very important cause, white people are being erased. my proposal: all white madea movies