Chrissy Teigen roasted a fan with a 'your mom' joke that only she could get away with.

In all the hoopla surrounding John Legend's Emmy win and the EGOT status it conferred upon him, we missed one very important thing: a "your mom" joke.

Legend won an Emmy for his involvement in "Jesus Christ Superstar" last week, and joined Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and only 12 other people in history who've won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, celebrated all over social media. She posted a video of John placing his new Emmy on top of a seriously stacked trophy shelf featuring an Oscar, countless Grammys, a Tony and more.

There was also one puzzling relic on the top shelf: right next to John's Oscar and a handful of his Grammys, there was a giant magenta R.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed and, as captured by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, asked WTF it was.

"What's the R for?" the fan asked.

Chrissy replied, "youR mom." Classic.

She followed it up with, "Jk it's my revolve award because I'm a loser."