Christina Aguilera revealed what she looks like with no makeup and you won't recognize her.

Christina Aguilera has been famous for decades, but it turns out that we have never actually seen her face before.

The early aughts icon is on the cover of Paper magazine, freckly and makeup-free. She looks gorgeous, but different.

New Christina, who dis?

The whole photoshoot features a more vulnerable Xtina, different from both the "Genie in a Bottle" and "Dirrty" eras.

Fans are excited about the "#Transformation."