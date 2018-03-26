Christina Aguilera revealed what she looks like with no makeup and you won't recognize her.

Christina Aguilera has been famous for decades, but it turns out that we have never actually seen her face before.
The early aughts icon is on the cover of Paper magazine, freckly and makeup-free. She looks gorgeous, but different.
New Christina, who dis?
The whole photoshoot features a more vulnerable Xtina, different from both the "Genie in a Bottle" and "Dirrty" eras.
Fans are excited about the "#Transformation."
In Hollywood, scaling back is the biggest surprise.
"Christina Aguilera has lived through many lifetimes — in her career, in her personal life and, of course, in her aesthetic. Her look has evolved from assless chaps and two-toned plaits to old Hollywood-inspired retro glam to the now-current deep necklines, slick-backed hair and minimal makeup," Paper notes.
"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she told the magazine. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."
She's definitely come a long way since The Mickey Mouse Club.
