Here's how Christina Aguilera would turn her songs into pornos.

Orli Matlow
Aug 03, 2018@9:02 PM
Gather 'round children!

There are a lot of bad tweets out there, mostly from the president, but here's a good one.

Early aughts icon and forever queen Christina Aguilera was asked on Instagram what her stage name would be if she was a porn star rather than a regular star, and, well, she got jokes.

Twitter
More like XXXtina, am I right?
Giphy

This is a real tweet, I swear!

Fans were DELIGHTED with these pitches.

People then started pitching their own.

Lady Marmalade can stay named "Lady Marmalade."
Giphy
