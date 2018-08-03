Here's how Christina Aguilera would turn her songs into pornos.

Advertising
Gather 'round children!
There are a lot of bad tweets out there, mostly from the president, but here's a good one.
Early aughts icon and forever queen Christina Aguilera was asked on Instagram what her stage name would be if she was a porn star rather than a regular star, and, well, she got jokes.
This is a real tweet, I swear!
Fans were DELIGHTED with these pitches.
Advertising
People then started pitching their own.
Get mine, get yours— 💁🏻♂️🧚🏻♂️ Fico 💚 (@SoyFicos) August 2, 2018
Monday morning wood
Sex for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Keeps growin’ better
Let There Be Lube— 👑 KING TINA 👑 (@QueentinaSlay) August 2, 2018
Nasty naughty toy😉— Nina Kölbl (@lady_kiss) August 2, 2018
Prima domina😏
Advertising
Advertising