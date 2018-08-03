Here's how Christina Aguilera would turn her songs into pornos.

Gather 'round children!

There are a lot of bad tweets out there, mostly from the president, but here's a good one.

Early aughts icon and forever queen Christina Aguilera was asked on Instagram what her stage name would be if she was a porn star rather than a regular star, and, well, she got jokes.

Twitter

Giphy

This is a real tweet, I swear!

I’d love to know your thoughts on this one... get creative ✨😏 In the meantime, movie names, food for thought...



“Cum All Over”

“The Boys Within”

“Genie in the Butthole”

😂😂😂



This was fun ✌🏼 #xtinaQA pic.twitter.com/1eocliMDdF — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 2, 2018

Fans were DELIGHTED with these pitches.