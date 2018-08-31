Female comedy duo harassed by Louis CK share their full story on Twitter.

The female comedy duo who were among the women Louis CK admittedly/allegedly harassed just took to Twitter to share their story in full detail.

Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov were two of the women who accused CK of sexual misconduct in the New York Times story that broke the news of his abuse. They're a comedy duo who met CK while performing at a festival he headlined in 2002.

After their performance, they went to CK's hotel room and he asked if he could take out his penis, they told the Times. They said they thought he was joking, but he did what he'd said he would and then proceeded to masturbate in front of them.

CK has confirmed that this happened. But still, some members of the comedy community and the general public have defended the comedian's right to return to stage. And Sunday night, CK unexpectedly performed at New York City's Comedy Cellar, sparking rage on Twitter (and off Twitter!).

I know two of the women Louis CK harassed and they scrubbed their entire social history because of threats. So, you see how this works out. — Señora Rohrbaugh (@wyntermitchell) August 28, 2018

Since the performance, the Comedy Cellar's owner, Noam Dworman, has spoken to press about the incident, saying he remains unsure whether he should ban CK or not. "I don't want to be judge or jury," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't really know anything."