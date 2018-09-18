The mystery of that creepy-looking audience member at the Emmys has been solved.

If you were watching the Emmys last night, you might have noticed a slightly... bizarre-looking guy in the audience at one point.
He kind of looks like Michael Jackson meets Crispin Glover, right?
People were baffled by his appearance.
Some speculated that it could be Sacha Baron Cohen in yet another character.
That still didn't seem right, somehow.
But fans of "Atlanta" knew right away: this was Donald Glover's character Teddy Perkins.
Variety confirmed as much:
Glover appeared in the audience as Teddy Perkins, a character he portrayed in the second season of his hit show “Atlanta.” Perkins, who Glover plays in makeup and a wig, appeared in just a single episode of the show as a strange man with a mask-like face who encounters Lakeith Stanfield’s character Darius.
And fans were bummed out that Bill Hader won over Glover, meaning he didn't get to make a speech in character.
But as Kirsten Acuna of Insider points out, both Glover and the Perkins character were spotted together at the after party. WTF.
So to recap: Teddy Perkins, a character from "Atlanta" who's normally played by Donald Glover, appeared in the audience at the Emmys. But it's unclear whether Glover himself dressed up as Perkins or someone else did. At the after party, though, someone else was dressed as Teddy.
Maybe we should start watching "Atlanta."