The mystery of that creepy-looking audience member at the Emmys has been solved.

If you were watching the Emmys last night, you might have noticed a slightly... bizarre-looking guy in the audience at one point.

He kind of looks like Michael Jackson meets Crispin Glover, right?

Omg who was that scary faced person the camera just flashed past in the audience at the #emmys? — Miss.Brightside (@Angel_ahhhh) September 18, 2018

People were baffled by his appearance.

I need to know who this is — mallinsonkoczon (@bymallinson) September 18, 2018

Some speculated that it could be Sacha Baron Cohen in yet another character.

No idea, but probably Sasha Baron Cohen, somehow. — taylor allen (@TaylorAllenUSA) September 18, 2018

That still didn't seem right, somehow.