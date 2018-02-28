It looks like Cynthia Nixon has chosen a side in the 'Sex and the City' feud tearing the nation apart.

Who needs Sex and the City 3 when there's real life drama?

This already polarized nation is being further torn apart as Kim Cattrall declared on Instagram that her former on-screen BFF Sarah Jessica Parker is not her friend. After Cattrall's brother was tragically found dead, Parker offered her condolences, and Cattrall called on Parker to "stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore [her] 'nice girl' persona."

The episode has had Hollywood rushing to Parker's defense, and now it appears that Cynthia Nixon may or may not have chosen a side.

As Miranda Hobbes, Nixon was the smartest and most sensible of the Fab Four. On Tuesday, she posted a pic with Parker, writing, "Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today...miss you @sarahjessicaparker ❤️."

I couldn't help but wonder.........was Nixon's post a declaration of fealty to Parker?