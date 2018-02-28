It looks like Cynthia Nixon has chosen a side in the 'Sex and the City' feud tearing the nation apart.

Orli Matlow
Feb 28, 2018@4:22 PM
Who needs Sex and the City 3 when there's real life drama?

This already polarized nation is being further torn apart as Kim Cattrall declared on Instagram that her former on-screen BFF Sarah Jessica Parker is not her friend. After Cattrall's brother was tragically found dead, Parker offered her condolences, and Cattrall called on Parker to "stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore [her] 'nice girl' persona."

The episode has had Hollywood rushing to Parker's defense, and now it appears that Cynthia Nixon may or may not have chosen a side.

As Miranda Hobbes, Nixon was the smartest and most sensible of the Fab Four. On Tuesday, she posted a pic with Parker, writing, "Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today...miss you @sarahjessicaparker ❤️."

I couldn't help but wonder.........was Nixon's post a declaration of fealty to Parker?

Does she side with Parker, or is the picture intended to be interpreted independent from the public feud?

Does the media spend way more time thinking about Cattrall vs. Parker than Cattrall or Parker themselves?

Forgive us for reading into things. This is what we do.
For what it's worth, Nixon is a good person, and she offered the grieving Cattrall her condolences, which Cattrall accepted rather than slammed on the 'gram.

Whether you're a Charlotte, a Miranda, a Carrie, or a Samantha, I just hope that they don't make us have to decide between Stanford and Anthony.

Tag yourself: I'm an Anthony.
