Demi Lovato faces backlash for accusing froyo store of contributing to 'diet culture'

Demi Lovato is in hot water with some fans after she used her mega-huge platform to call out a small frozen yogurt shop.

Lovato posted a series of Instagram Stories complaining that LA's The Bigg Chill froyo shop displays sugar-free, diet-friendly options on its premises.

"Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @TheBiggChillOfficial," she wrote, "when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please."

She added on another slide that she'll start calling out "harmful messaging from brands or conpanies [sic] that prepetuate [sic] a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating." She added the hashtag #dietculturevultures.



