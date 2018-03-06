Demi Lovato called out Perez Hilton for bullying and he's not here for it. This is getting messy.

Demi Lovato called out Perez Hilton for bullying. Or at least, that's what Perez thinks.
Let's back it up a little.
This is Demi Lovato. She's a singer and actor who got her start on the Disney Channel.
This is Perez Hilton, a celebrity gossip blogger who rebranded himself as a nice dad. He's also super into sharks, apparently.
On Monday, Lovato tweeted about singing her hit song "Sorry Not Sorry" (referred to in the tweet as simply "SNS) to "one of USA's most notorious bullies."
After much speculation about who the mystery bully could be, Lovato tweeted that he shall remain nameless...."because he doesn't deserve the relevance that he doesn't have anymore."
Now Perez, who was at the concert, thinks that he's the notorious bully (you're so vain, you probably think this tweet was about you?)
He WAS at the concert.
"Previously, I thought she was just okay live, and that’s because she was giving more of a rock show. But now, she finally got dancers, and that really brought a lot more of a pop show element to Demi’s live experience," he said in his review. "I have nothing bad to say."
The two have previously clashed over DM, when Lovato told the blogger to "let it go already" liking tweets about an alleged feud between her and Mariah Carey.
For what it's worth, fans agree that Perez is the mystery bully.
Perez hilton is over— Carlos Figueredo (@carsperi) March 6, 2018
March 6, 2018
QUEEN ENDING PERAT pic.twitter.com/qo9JQ3xksT— TMYLM (@demiIovatoast) March 6, 2018
SPILL THAT NAME SIS!!!— ken 40 (@wrotelovato) March 6, 2018
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ HILTON
PEREZ pic.twitter.com/8MesrO5FIs
so you talkin about perez hilton pic.twitter.com/C0J1agNH30— andrea (@sydneysleroux) March 6, 2018
RIP Perez.