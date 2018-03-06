Demi Lovato called out Perez Hilton for bullying and he's not here for it. This is getting messy.

Demi Lovato called out Perez Hilton for bullying. Or at least, that's what Perez thinks.

Let's back it up a little.

This is Demi Lovato. She's a singer and actor who got her start on the Disney Channel.

See you tonight... 😈 #TellMeYouLoveMeTour A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 26, 2018 at 11:21am PST

This is Perez Hilton, a celebrity gossip blogger who rebranded himself as a nice dad. He's also super into sharks, apparently.

On Monday, Lovato tweeted about singing her hit song "Sorry Not Sorry" (referred to in the tweet as simply "SNS) to "one of USA's most notorious bullies."

The other night I got to sing SNS directly to one of USA’s most notorious bullies. It felt so fucking great. That’s what the song is all about!!! Sorry not sorry that you were in the audience watching me kill it. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 6, 2018

After much speculation about who the mystery bully could be, Lovato tweeted that he shall remain nameless...."because he doesn't deserve the relevance that he doesn't have anymore."