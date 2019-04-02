Demi Lovato slams body-shaming headline, gets real with the author in her DMs.

Demi Lovato, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Camp Rock and the Disney Channel, Breaker of Taboos, and Mother of Clapbacks (sorry, I've been rewatching Game of Thrones!) responded to a headline that focused on her body.
Last Friday, Lovato shared on her Instagram story a screenshot of the headline, "Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA."
Um, what is that supposed to mean? Is the writer of the piece implying that there is something surprising or wrong with
living in LA having a "fuller figure"?
The pop star is in recovery for an eating disorder, an all-too-common phenomenon that is partly spread by headlines like these. In the next panel, she noted that she is "not triggered" by the headline, but is rather "angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes." It's especially harmful when it's a woman in recovery.
"I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture," she said.
"Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking," she elaborated.
Lovato then shared the conversation she had with the writer of the headline. To his credit, he was very guilty and apologetic.
Rather than shame the body-shamer, Lovato accepted his apology. She encouraged him to keep writing and stay positive, and told her fans to do the same.
Jameela Jamil, body positivity and anti-induced diarrhea advocate, chimed in with a celebration of Lovato on her Instagram. She pointed out that "nothing on earth makes your weight relevant unless you are an MMA fighter/wrestler/suitcase" and if you disrect Dame Demi "you aren't worthy of eating the sh*t of her shoes!"
One thing is certain: these women are the sh*t.