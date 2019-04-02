Demi Lovato slams body-shaming headline, gets real with the author in her DMs.

Demi Lovato, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Camp Rock and the Disney Channel, Breaker of Taboos, and Mother of Clapbacks (sorry, I've been rewatching Game of Thrones!) responded to a headline that focused on her body.

Last Friday, Lovato shared on her Instagram story a screenshot of the headline, "Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA."

Um, what is that supposed to mean? Is the writer of the piece implying that there is something surprising or wrong with living in LA having a "fuller figure"?

The pop star is in recovery for an eating disorder, an all-too-common phenomenon that is partly spread by headlines like these. In the next panel, she noted that she is "not triggered" by the headline, but is rather "angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes." It's especially harmful when it's a woman in recovery.