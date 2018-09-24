Disney backtracks on its 'whitewashing' of Princess Tiana following online outcry.

Disney's princesses have been a pop culture mainstay for decades, yet there's only one Black princess: Princess Tiana. So when she appeared looking more racially ambiguous in promotions for an upcoming sequel, people were peeved.

Princess Tiana of 2009's "The Princess and the Frog" is a young girl in New Orleans who looks like this:

The character makes another appearance in the upcoming "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel, "Ralph Breaks the Internet," in a scene with other Disney princesses. The scene was released about four months ago, and this is what Tiana looked like:

Activists pointed out that Tiana's narrower nose, lighter skin tone, thinner lips, and altered hairstyle amounted to white washing.

This is unacceptable. Yet again, Disney made the choice to whitewash an image that represents us. They’ve totally removed and replaced Princess Tiana’s full lips, dark skin and kinky hair. By doing so, they are... https://t.co/m4qDmzX2Xa — Kelly Bates Oglesby (@kellyoglesby) August 21, 2018

The original Princess Tiana was clearly dark skin and African American so to change her to a lighter skin girl is to deliberately make her racially ambiguous. #LBC @NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/FX71boX4Ij — Kismet (@iWyn_) September 24, 2018