Disney backtracks on its 'whitewashing' of Princess Tiana following online outcry.

Disney's princesses have been a pop culture mainstay for decades, yet there's only one Black princess: Princess Tiana. So when she appeared looking more racially ambiguous in promotions for an upcoming sequel, people were peeved.
Princess Tiana of 2009's "The Princess and the Frog" is a young girl in New Orleans who looks like this:
The character makes another appearance in the upcoming "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel, "Ralph Breaks the Internet," in a scene with other Disney princesses. The scene was released about four months ago, and this is what Tiana looked like:
Activists pointed out that Tiana's narrower nose, lighter skin tone, thinner lips, and altered hairstyle amounted to white washing.
Animation student Taylor Goethe speculated that based on Tiana's apparent curl pattern, she would've most likely worn a wrap on her head if she was at a sleepover.
After seeing the backlash online, Disney has now decided to redraw Tiana in "Wreck It Ralph 2" with an appearance that's much closer to the original.
The website The Glow Up motivated the activism group Color of Change to petition Disney for the change. Now, Disney and Color of Change have worked together to ensure Tiana's biggest fans aren't disappointed in her "Ralph Breaks the Internet" appearance, according to COC.
Color of Change’s Senior Campaign Director Brandi Collins-Dexter told The Glow Up about her experience working with Disney:
“[T]o Disney’s credit, they were super responsive, and had seen [The Glow Up’s] article, had been aware of what people were saying online, [and] had also received criticism around some of the other Disney princesses of color like Mulan and Princess Jasmine and Pocahontas,” she said. “And so, we really impressed upon them this importance of Princess Tiana as this pivotal character, as the first and only, at that time, black Disney princess, and that we wanted to see her features remain true to her original character. ... They really took the time and care to ensure that her and all the other Disney princesses of color were restored to the form that we came to know them.”
It just goes to show you: in 2018, mistakes like this do not go unnoticed.