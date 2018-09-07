Donald Trump will continue to rail against 'anonymous' sources as soon as he learns how to pronounce the word.

Donald Trump would really prefer the news comes from named and not anonymous sources — maybe because he can't pronounce the word "anonymous."

Trump held a rally in Montana yesterday, which is totally a normal thing for a sitting president to do! And in addition to telling his supporters that it's their fault if he gets impeached (yes, for real).

He attempted to address the fact that an anonymous senior White House official wrote a damning op-ed about his presidency in the New York Times yesterday. But he stumbled over the word "anonymous.

What happened here when President Trump tried twice to pronounce "anonymous"? pic.twitter.com/nwSNnQuKfm — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 7, 2018

"The latest act of resistance is an op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an enommus... Really an enomunus, gutless coward," he says in the video.

It’s like he’s a meat bag full of snakes trying to talk... — Lewis (@gameoverlewis) September 7, 2018

And so, Trump continues the great Republican presidential legacy of being unable to pronounce words with three or more syllables.