The 11 best tweets about Trump learning that his Google results aren't great.

Donald Trump decided to distract us from his administration's nefarious deeds today with a tweet about Google.
Early this morning, he tweeted the shocking news that none of the search results for his name are good.
Most other sentient beings were already aware of this and chalked the preponderance of BAD news about Trump up to his proclivity for doing and saying BAD things.
But to Trump, this means the whole Google thing is rigged. Rigged, I tell ya!
Trump seems to believe Google is going out of its way to suppress "voices of Conservatives," despite the fact that those of us who spend time online tend to encounter more "voices of Conservatives" daily than we ever thought possible.
It might just seem like the rantings of a crazy old man, but Trump seems to be legitimately threatening tech companies with regulation if they don't do what he says.
Twitter users have reacted to Trump's accusations with all the right questions.
One user made a pretty painful comparison.
These tweets really get to the heart of the situation:
One guy tested Trump's statement and it seems legit.
One person who actually understands how algorithms work came up with a pretty solid plan.
This idea might also work.
It seems Trump isn't the only person with this Google issue.
Google later responded with a bunch of words Trump might not understand.
This last tweet, though, really summed it all up.