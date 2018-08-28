The 11 best tweets about Trump learning that his Google results aren't great.

Donald Trump decided to distract us from his administration's nefarious deeds today with a tweet about Google.

Early this morning, he tweeted the shocking news that none of the search results for his name are good.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Most other sentient beings were already aware of this and chalked the preponderance of BAD news about Trump up to his proclivity for doing and saying BAD things.

But to Trump, this means the whole Google thing is rigged. Rigged, I tell ya!

Trump seems to believe Google is going out of its way to suppress "voices of Conservatives," despite the fact that those of us who spend time online tend to encounter more "voices of Conservatives" daily than we ever thought possible.

It might just seem like the rantings of a crazy old man, but Trump seems to be legitimately threatening tech companies with regulation if they don't do what he says.