‘Avengers’ Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls Out Empire Magazine For Photoshopping Her Beyond Recognition.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Photoshopping may be phased out faster than we know it.

Have we hit the tipping point where celebrities are now afraid of being Photoshopped? Has the public become so bored by perfection that flawless skin and unrealistic waistlines are now as vulgar as wearing fur?

Let’s hope so.

Recently, big-name stars including Keira Knightley, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, and Nicki Minaj have all complained about being digitally altered in photos. Now, Elizabeth Olsen, who reprises her role as Scarlet Witch in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War,” claims she’s been Photoshopped beyond recognition in a new issue of Empire magazine.

Olsen posted a photo of the magazine on Instagram with the caption, “April 27th ... Does this look like me?”

Elizabeth Olsen appears with her #AvengersInfinityWar co-stars on the latest Empire cover, but her face has been photoshopped.



The actress fired back on Instagram: https://t.co/pwxRGR5kc9 pic.twitter.com/lM1NMqUZjY — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 21, 2018

The retouched photo altered Olsen’s hair and streamlined her nose to the point that it looks like she’s had plastic surgery.

“No Lizzie, you don’t need this terrible photoshop,” one fan commented.

Another added, “No, that is insulting to your real, actually sweet face! So unnecessary.”