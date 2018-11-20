Ellen and Chrissy Teigen got Michael B. Jordan to say how he hooks up with fans.

Your best friends Ellen DeGeneres and Chrissy Teigen hung out with your boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

Yes it is, in fact, possible that Killmonger could be your boyfriend, because he just admitted to Ellen and Chrissy that he does hookup with fans. Or at least that he has before.

Giphy

In shock that a man as beautiful (and talented and smart and stuff) as Michael B. Jordan is single, Ellen tried to get the tea on his dating life. It wasn't until Chrissy explicitly asked "Have you ever hooked up via direct message?" that MBJ admitted to doing something other than filming or working out.

"I have, I'm human, I'm human," he said, shyly. "Not often, but yes, I have."