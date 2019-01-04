People are pissed at Ellen for claiming to forgive Kevin Hart on behalf of the entire LGBTQ community.

Ellen DeGeneres appeared to take it upon herself to kick off the Kevin Hart Redemption Tour after the Animated Short pulled out of hosting the Oscars.
Hart stepped down as headliner after dozens of old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced, which included such gems as "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that’s gay.'"
After people were upset that the comedian suspiciously sounded like Mike Pence, the Academy gave him an ultimatum: Apologize or quit. Hart chose the quitting route, but if his Ellen interview is any indication, he wants it back.
In Ellen's eyes, Hart is the victim of the tale for having had his homophobic tweets exposed. "Whatever is going on in the internet, don’t pay attention to them. That’s a small group of people being very, very loud. We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars," she said.
Hart delivered a six-minute long monologue which included the phrase, "I know who I am. I know I don't have a homophobic bone in my body."
Ellen mentioned that she called the Academy herself and asked for Hart to be reinstated.
Many people are disappointed in Ellen for failing to ask Hart any real questions, and for acting as if she speaks for the entire LGBTQ community—whom she categorized as "haters" trying to deny Hart his right to host an award show.
Hi Ellen. I think you’re a cool lady. Have for a while now. But this? This ain’t it. Kevin’s attacks were geared towards Black gay men. That being said, you have no authority to forgive him on behalf of a section of the community you don’t belong to.— damone. (@DamoneWilliams_) January 4, 2019
Journalist and activist George M. Johnson posted a video that went viral, telling Ellen, "this really wasn't your place to offer forgiveness, because you weren't harmed in all of this."
"Black LGBTQ people were who were harmed in this situation," he explained.
"[Kevin Hart] is doubling down on an apology that never happened," he added. "Saying that you're no longer going to say homophobic things because we're too 'sensitive' is not an apology."
Other people are grateful that Ellen has elected to act as Hart's publicist.
It's never a good sign if Piers Morgan is on your side.