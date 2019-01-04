People are pissed at Ellen for claiming to forgive Kevin Hart on behalf of the entire LGBTQ community.

Ellen DeGeneres appeared to take it upon herself to kick off the Kevin Hart Redemption Tour after the Animated Short pulled out of hosting the Oscars.

Hart stepped down as headliner after dozens of old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced, which included such gems as "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that’s gay.'"

After people were upset that the comedian suspiciously sounded like Mike Pence, the Academy gave him an ultimatum: Apologize or quit. Hart chose the quitting route, but if his Ellen interview is any indication, he wants it back.

In Ellen's eyes, Hart is the victim of the tale for having had his homophobic tweets exposed. "Whatever is going on in the internet, don’t pay attention to them. That’s a small group of people being very, very loud. We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars," she said.

Hart delivered a six-minute long monologue which included the phrase, "I know who I am. I know I don't have a homophobic bone in my body."