People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for these photos she shared on her Africa trip.

People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for these photos she shared on her Africa trip.
Orli Matlow
Jun 07, 2018@4:05 PM
Advertising

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were just in Africa, meeting giraffes in Kenya and gorillas in Rwanda.

They also met children on the trip, and Africans are accusing Ellen of participating in "poverty porn," that thing rich people do when they visit Africa and only portray aspect of life on the continent.

Africans are insulted when tourists chose to depict their home that fits the narrative of the continent as a sad, impoverished place. It's like if people who visit America only Instagram the families without clean water in Flint, Michigan.

Advertising
Advertising

London-based Nigerian actor Kelechi Okafor broke down in a thread just how annoying it is when white people do this.

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising

Next time you go to Africa, be considerate of what narrative you're pushing on Instagram. Also, take me with you.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc