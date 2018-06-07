People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for these photos she shared on her Africa trip.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were just in Africa, meeting giraffes in Kenya and gorillas in Rwanda.
They also met children on the trip, and Africans are accusing Ellen of participating in "poverty porn," that thing rich people do when they visit Africa and only portray aspect of life on the continent.
Africans are insulted when tourists chose to depict their home that fits the narrative of the continent as a sad, impoverished place. It's like if people who visit America only Instagram the families without clean water in Flint, Michigan.
Ellen, the purpose of #VisitRwanda is to encourage tourism and business opportunities. You're not helping by participating in Poverty Porn.— Lando (@AtuwaStudios) June 6, 2018
Africans don't travel to your country to take pictures with your half-a-million homeless people. Please do better. We are no ones charity.
You seriously had to pose like a rockstar next to kids in the fields without shoes and you find that amazing?— *AfroDandy* (@justLumba) June 7, 2018
Africa is not jus the jungle you know, you mus reach the cities too, there are people who stay there. pic.twitter.com/MrqI7ifDeH— Lwastos (@Lwastos) June 5, 2018
This is a misfire. White tourist taking a pic with anonymous group of ‘happy but poor African kids’ always is. Examine your motivations in taking this pic- be honest. Showing how ‘real’ your experience was? Did kids consent to this being posted? These kids aren’t props.— Tara Fernando (@tara_fernando) June 6, 2018
London-based Nigerian actor Kelechi Okafor broke down in a thread just how annoying it is when white people do this.
I’m going to start going around England taking pictures with white children. Possibly handing them a cube of Maggi.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
Dating sites are full of pictures where white people have dragged some unassuming Black child to pose with them while they visited “the country of” Africa.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
It doesn’t make you look cool or well travelled, you just look like a dickhead who is deeply committed to their White Saviour Complex.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
Some white people almost give themselves high blood pressure as they wait with bated breath for the suitable opportunity to tell you that they’ve been to Africa.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
Oh wow really? Well remember to not take millions of us as you leave this time.
Maybe my next project will travelling to rural areas of England and just taking pictures with random white children. Not telling them where it’ll be posted.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
I’ll caption the pics with “so lovely to meet Billy. So happy despite the lack of seasoning in his life. Inspirational.”
Dear White People,— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
I am Nigerian. Stop telling me about your trip to Kenya. It means literally nothing to me.
It’s like you telling me you’re from England and I say “wow. I was in Finland. The people are so lovely!”
Stop taking pictures with little Black children. They do not automatically make you seem like a kind person.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
You look like a prick.
My tweets will upset some of you because I know you “really felt something” when you met those children and that’s why you took the picture BUT in your own country they criminalise Black children and you don’t “feel something” then.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
A lot of people do these things because they want to feel alive from doing some good.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
Start with your chicken.
Honestly.
Heal the world.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 6, 2018
Make it a better place.
For you and for me
By seasoning what’s on your plate. #remix
Next time you go to Africa, be considerate of what narrative you're pushing on Instagram. Also, take me with you.