People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for these photos she shared on her Africa trip.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were just in Africa, meeting giraffes in Kenya and gorillas in Rwanda.

I’ve waited my whole life to make this trip. pic.twitter.com/J2GNciu9Oy — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 31, 2018

They also met children on the trip, and Africans are accusing Ellen of participating in "poverty porn," that thing rich people do when they visit Africa and only portray aspect of life on the continent.

Thank you to all of the amazing people I met on my trip, who helped make it so special. pic.twitter.com/w4sQop7yfR — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 4, 2018

Africans are insulted when tourists chose to depict their home that fits the narrative of the continent as a sad, impoverished place. It's like if people who visit America only Instagram the families without clean water in Flint, Michigan.

A trip to Africa is not complete without the trademark poverty porn photo op. https://t.co/RwDcupVcNC — Bruce 🇰🇪 (@ngwata_) June 5, 2018