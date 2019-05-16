Kelly Ripa is feuding with 'The Bachelor' and Ellen Pompeo jumped in. No, this isn't MadLibs.

And now for a feud that sounds like something you and your friends made up while playing MadLibs and drinking rosé:
Kelly Ripa is feuding with The Bachelor franchise, pissed off Chris Harrison, and Ellen Pompeo jumped into her defense!
This is like Avengers: Endgame for ABC properties.
Let's start at the very beginning, a very good place to start. Morning show host and Manic Pixie Dream Weightlifter Kelly Ripa thew shade at the sovereign Bachelor Nation. Ripa's co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced that the titular Bachelorette, Hannah B., will be appearing on the show, and Ripa confused her for the previous "winner" of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood's girlfriend, Cassie.
"Oh, it's an entirely different person?" she wondered aloud. "You know how I feel about this show," she added. "It disgusts me. I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."
The criticism went over as well with The Bachelor head honchos as anything that is said between women on the show.
Host Chris Harrison pumped up the drama with a direct address to "Bachelor Nation."
The shows creator, Mike Fleiss, got defensive on Twitter—the male equivalent of throwing a drink in her face.
Ellen Pompeo, aka Dr. Meredith Grey (on Grey's Anatomy, the only show with as many seasons as The Bachelor) stole Fleiss for a sec, telling him to back off Ripa and stop declaring himself to be the god of ABC, attacking successful women and "[taking] credit for their success."
The "savage" Pompeo also said, "don't get be started on your show," adding "Bachelor soooooo white."
Is this what reality TV is like? I frickin' love it.
After all that online awkwardness, Bachelorette Hannah B. appeared on Ripa's show, and defended her show's gender politics.
Hannah B. said it was "empowering" to be one of 30 girls going for a guy, and then to have the experience in reverse.
"Like you, I didn't really follow the show, wasn't a big fan," she told Ripa. "But, being a part of the show, it's not women fighting against each other. Really, some of my best friends came from the show and were really supportive. When you have a group of 30 people together, there's going to be people who don't like each other. That's simple facts."
"But, ultimately, it was one of the most empowering things that I ever have done because I had to push myself and grow as an individual," she continued. "And I did. And I think that's why I decided that I wanted to be the Bachelorette and wanted that so bad."
Congrats, Hannah B., on achieving your dream!