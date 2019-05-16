Kelly Ripa is feuding with 'The Bachelor' and Ellen Pompeo jumped in. No, this isn't MadLibs.

And now for a feud that sounds like something you and your friends made up while playing MadLibs and drinking rosé:

Kelly Ripa is feuding with The Bachelor franchise, pissed off Chris Harrison, and Ellen Pompeo jumped into her defense!

This is like Avengers: Endgame for ABC properties.

Let's start at the very beginning, a very good place to start. Morning show host and Manic Pixie Dream Weightlifter Kelly Ripa thew shade at the sovereign Bachelor Nation. Ripa's co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced that the titular Bachelorette, Hannah B., will be appearing on the show, and Ripa confused her for the previous "winner" of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood's girlfriend, Cassie.

"Oh, it's an entirely different person?" she wondered aloud. "You know how I feel about this show," she added. "It disgusts me. I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."

The criticism went over as well with The Bachelor head honchos as anything that is said between women on the show.

Host Chris Harrison pumped up the drama with a direct address to "Bachelor Nation."