Emma Stone wore pants to the Oscars and people are excited.

Orli Matlow
Mar 05, 2018@2:29 AM
This is Emma Stone.

She won the Oscar for best leading actress for La La Land la la last year.

Here's to the ones who dream.
getty

This year, as is tradition, she is presenting in this year's ceremony, and she is wearing PANTS!!!!!

She wears the pants.
GETTY

This is notable, because women are usually expected to be in dresses, not pants! Pants are for MEN!

Many people are excited about her choice.

Other sartorial critics just wish that the pants were a wee bit fancier.

What say you? Are you pro-pants?

