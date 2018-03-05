Emma Stone wore pants to the Oscars and people are excited.

This is Emma Stone.

She won the Oscar for best leading actress for La La Land la la last year.

This year, as is tradition, she is presenting in this year's ceremony, and she is wearing PANTS!!!!!

This is notable, because women are usually expected to be in dresses, not pants! Pants are for MEN!

Many people are excited about her choice.

Emma Stone has a super-deep V neck red jacket, bare chest, a pink beltish thing, black slim pants and heels... and she is pulling it OFF. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) March 5, 2018

Emma stone wins it ALL and I’m going to get this haircut tomorrow #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sIxH0Q8LDz — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) March 5, 2018

emma stone you skinny legend wearing pants at the oscars i'd drink your bath water now — saddy the raging dyke (@lesbihayley) March 5, 2018