Everyone was uncomfortable during Colin Jost and Michael Che's Emmy monologue.

After an opening number that basically just established the fact that Colin Jost and Michael Che don't sing, the evening's hosts emerged to tell some jokes about the state of the entertainment industry.

The punchlines were instantly overshadowed by the audiences' reactions.

Che congratulated Laurie Metcalf for being nominated for Roseanne, joking that being nominated for Roseanne Barr's show now is "like nominating a cop for a BET award."

Giphy

After riffing on new, race-blind casting in reboots, Jost joked about "an all-white reboot of Atlanta, called 15 Miles Outside of Atlanta."

Brian Tyree Henry was not a fan.

Other highlights include: