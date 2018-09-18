Everyone was uncomfortable during Colin Jost and Michael Che's Emmy monologue.

After an opening number that basically just established the fact that Colin Jost and Michael Che don't sing, the evening's hosts emerged to tell some jokes about the state of the entertainment industry.
The punchlines were instantly overshadowed by the audiences' reactions.
Che congratulated Laurie Metcalf for being nominated for Roseanne, joking that being nominated for Roseanne Barr's show now is "like nominating a cop for a BET award."
After riffing on new, race-blind casting in reboots, Jost joked about "an all-white reboot of Atlanta, called 15 Miles Outside of Atlanta."
Brian Tyree Henry was not a fan.
Other highlights include:
-
CHE: Our network, NBC, has the most nominations of any broadcast network, which is kind of like being the sexiest person on life support. It's not great," Che
JOST: Netflix, of course, has the most nominations tonight. If you're a network executive, that's the scariest thing you could probably hear, except probably, "Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one."
-
CHE: Speaking of sad, 'The Handmaid's Tale' is nominated. I don't know if you've seen it, but 'The Handmaid's Tale' takes place in an imaginary future where an entire group of people are violently forced to work and make babies against their will. It's what black people call history. It's 'Roots' for white women. It's 'Roots' with bonnets.
-
CHE: It is an honor to be here sharing this night with the many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet
Watch the whole uncomfortable journey here!
Oh, and here's the aforementioned opening number. It's called "We Solved It," and it's about diversity.
The joke is that they didn't, in fact, solve it.