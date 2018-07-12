Celebrities react to the 2018 Emmy nominations. Tiffany Haddish might even go shopping.

Orli Matlow
Jul 12, 2018@5:39 PM
The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, and feature a lot of the usual suspects (Game of Thrones! Saturday Night Live!), as well as newcomers like GLOW and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For the first time in 17 years, HBO is not the network with the most nominations, coming in second to Netflix and its waddles of cash.

Yaaaaaas Queen!
Celebrities, both invited and univited to the ceremony, reacted on Twitter, and wow, it sure seems fun being nominated!

1. Chrissy Teigen

2. Chrissy Teigen's Dad

3. John Legend

4. Queer Eye's Bobby Berk

5. Lin-Manuel Miranda

6. Sterling K. Brown

7. Alison Brie

8. Queer Eye's Jonathan van Ness

9. Betty Gilpin

10. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

11. RuPaul

12. Megan Amram

13. Tiffany Haddish

14. Queer Eye's Karamo Brown

15. Issa Rae

16. Rachel Bloom (whose show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was completely shut out)

17. Darren Criss

18. Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski

19. Ricky Martin

20. Thandie Newton

