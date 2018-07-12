Celebrities react to the 2018 Emmy nominations. Tiffany Haddish might even go shopping.

The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, and feature a lot of the usual suspects (Game of Thrones! Saturday Night Live!), as well as newcomers like GLOW and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For the first time in 17 years, HBO is not the network with the most nominations, coming in second to Netflix and its waddles of cash.

Giphy

Celebrities, both invited and univited to the ceremony, reacted on Twitter, and wow, it sure seems fun being nominated!

1. Chrissy Teigen

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

MORE IMPORTANTLY (because it’s me) LIP SYNC BATTLE WAS ALSO NOMINATED! 🔨🔌🔩 I cant find the microphone so that is a hammer, plug and bolt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

2. Chrissy Teigen's Dad

3. John Legend